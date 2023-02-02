"What have you done?!?!"- James Neesham takes a cheeky dig at Brendon McCullum and 'BazBall'

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham seems to share a great camaraderie with his former skipper and legendary batter Brendon McCullum. The former New Zealand captain became England's head coach last year and ever since has turned the landscape of their Test cricket approach.

His theory of ultra-attacking cricket, also famously known as 'BazBall', has helped them win an incredible nine out of 10 Tests so far under his tenure. Many believe that Brendon McCullum has instilled a fearless brand of cricket in the red-ball team and that's what made James Neesham make a humorous tweet.

All-rounder Moeen Ali had already retired from Test cricket, but there were reports that he was contemplating a return to the longest format after McCullum tried to convince him.

Seeing Ali try an audacious one-handed reverse sweep against South Africa in the third ODI on Wednesday, Neesham began friendly banter with Brendon McCullum and here's what he tweeted:

"Hahahahaha what have you done @Bazmccullum ?!?!"

Brendon McCullum's influence not quite seen in England's ODI team

While the Bazball ploy has worked sensationally for England in Test cricket, it is not the same as far as England's ODI cricket is concerned. Matthew Mott has been unable to find similar consistency in the ODI team as England have lost their 50-over series against India, Australia, and now also against the Proteas over the past few months.

The defending champions have had a tough time in the one-day format ever since Eoin Morgan's retirement. Even after the highs of winning the T20 World Cup, England were whitewashed by Australia in the ODI series.

Although they won their third ODI against South Africa, they lost the series 2-1. England will know they have a lot to ponder if they want to defend their World Cup title later this year.

