“What is the head coach for, to write chart paper?” - Salman Butt questions Misbah-ul-Haq’s role in Pakistan setup

Former captain Salman Butt has raised serious questions over Misbah-ul-Haq’s responsibilities as the head coach of the Pakistan team. According to Butt, every coach must specialise in something, but Misbah-ul-Haq seemingly fits no particular domain.

While Misbah-ul-Haq is the head coach of the Pakistan team, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also hired Younis Khan as the national team’s batting coach.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Butt wondered why a separate batting coach was needed when Misbah-ul-Haq himself was such a fine batsman during his playing days. Questioning PCB’s coaching appointments, Butt said:

“Misbah-ul-Haq is a very fine man, and he is laid-back, just like his batting was. But he is now the coach of the team. He came into the job with the reputation of a brilliant captain and a player. Keeping his specialisation (batting) in mind, he should have brought in people for other departments, like a bowling coach or a fielding coach, and he should have executed things.

Salman Butt continued:

“Now, there are so many coaches in the team, I wonder what Misbah-ul-Haq is doing with the players. We have a separate batting coach in Younis Khan; Waqar Younis looks after the bowling. Even for spin bowling, there is Mushtaq Ahmed, and then we have a fielding coach as well. Further, Babar Azam says that he takes all captaincy and team decisions. So then what is left behind?”

Butt wondered Misbah-ul-Haq's exact role in the team, saying:

“There is should be an area for us to discuss Misbah-ul-Haq’s role. Because, if we talk about batting, all the praise and brickbats will go to Younis bhai, because he is the batting coach. So my curiosity is in knowing what is Mishab-ul-Haq’s ownership. What is the head coach for?”

When informed that having multiple coaches has become a trend among teams in international cricket, the former Pakistan captain countered:

“Does a team, whose head coach has been one of the best batsmen in international cricket during his playing days, require a separate batting coach? If that is the case, what is the head coach for, to write chart paper? That is too much leverage for a head coach. Is his role just to tell people what to do? That is already their job titles."

🚨 Schedule Announcement 🚨



Complete list of fixtures for the Abu Dhabi leg is here! Ready?



Read more: https://t.co/7j9IxXXOuI #MatchDikhao #HBLPSL6 pic.twitter.com/lyhBifrvO4 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) June 3, 2021

What should I ask Misbah-ul-Haq, wonders Salman Butt

Salman Butt said that while Misbah-ul-Haq is a great name in Pakistan cricket, it is important for him to have a specific role in the team, saying:

“People who are there with the team should specialise in at least one thing for which you are responsible. What should I ask Misbah-ul-Haq? And why should he answer for anybody else? The roles should be defined.”

Providing the example of former Pakistan coach, the late Bob Woolmer, the 36-year-old added:

“Bob Woolmer was a batsman, so at that time, we did not have a batting coach; same when Javed Miandad was the head coach. I can understand if you hire people for specific positions, like an opening consultant for struggling openers. Your job description must define who you are. I really don’t know what head coaches do differently today. At least we know Misbah-ul-Haq wasa fine batsman. Who was Mickey Arthur? Just an average coach.”

Pakistan players will soon be seen in action in PSL 2021, which is set to resume on June 9. The players will then head to England for a limited-overs series, starting July 8.

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds answering this survey to help us better serve your cricket needs.

Edited by BH