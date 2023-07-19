What is India’s record against Pakistan in the Asia Cup?

Team India and Pakistan will face off for the first time this year during the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. The tournament will be conducted in the ODI format this time around.

Pakistan are the official hosts of the upcoming edition of the tournament. But due to India's unwillingness to travel to the country, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have re-planned it in a hybrid model with Sri Lanka hosting a few matches.

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy will be the venue for the high-octane group-stage clash between India and Pakistan on September 2.

The arch-rivals squared off in Asia Cup for the first time in 1984, where the Men in Blue won convincingly by 54 runs. They have faced off 15 more times since.

Across 16 matches in Asia Cup so far, India have emerged victorious on nine occasions, while Pakistan won six games. One match ended without a result.

13 of these games were ODIs, while three matches (in 2016 and 2022) were in the T20 format. India have managed to hold the upper hand in the ODI rivalry between the two sides by winning seven out of 13 games.

330/4 is the highest total for a team in these contests. India achieved the feat in Mirpur during their successful chase during the 2012 edition of the tournament. Virat Kohli shepherded the steep chase with his career-best ODI score of 183 (148). It is also the highest individual score for a batter in Asia Cup history.

Record of active Indian batters in Asia Cup ODIs

Indian captain Rohit Sharma currently leads the run-scoring chart for Indians in Asia Cup ODIs with 745 runs in 22 matches between 2008 and 2018. He has scored those runs at an average of 46.56, including six half-centuries and a solitary century.

Virat Kohli follows him with a tally of 613 runs across 11 games at an average of 61.30, including three centuries and one fifty. All the other batters in the current Indian ODI set-up are yet to play in the subcontinental tournament.