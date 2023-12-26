What is KL Rahul’s Test record in South Africa?

Apart from skipper Rohit Sharma and senior batter Virat Kohli, KL Rahul will be key to India’s fortunes in the two-match Test series against South Africa. India will take on the Proteas in the first Test, which starts on Boxing Day [December 26] at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Rahul, who will also keep wickets for India, will bat in the middle order and will be expected to do well being one of the senior members of the batting outfit. The right-handed batter has played 47 Tests, scoring 2,642 runs at an average of 33.44 with seven hundreds and 13 fifties.

Speaking of his record in Test matches in South Africa, Rahul has played five Test matches, scoring 256 runs at an average of 25.60. He struggled on the 2017-18 tour to the Rainbow Nation, managing only 30 runs in two Tests at a paltry average of 7.50.

Rahul was dismissed for 10 by Morne Morkel in the first innings of the Centurion. He fell for 4 in the second essay to Lungi Ngidi. In the Johannesburg Test that India won by 63 runs, the batter was out for 0 and 16, respectively. He was caught behind off Vernon Philander's delivery in the first innings and edged the same South African pacer to second slip in the second innings.

Rahul had a much better red ball tour of South Africa in 2020-21, scoring 226 runs in three Tests at an average of 37.66. He was Player of the Match for his first-innings 123, which set up India’s 113-run win in Centurion. Opening the innings, the right-handed batter occupied the crease for 260 balls and 402 minutes during which he struck 17 fours and a six. He contributed 23 in the second innings as well.

Rahul scored a half-century in the first innings of the second Test in Johannesburg but was dismissed for 8 in the second as India lost the match by seven wickets. He had a poor outing in the third Test as well, perishing to Duanne Olivier for 12 in the first innings and to Marco Jansen for 10 in the second.

KL Rahul’s overall Test record against South Africa

Rahul is yet to play a Test match against the Proteas at home. Thus, his overall Test record against South Africa is the same as the one away from home.

The 31-year-old will, however, be keen to improve his record against the Proteas in Test matches. He is a much better player than someone who has an average of 25.60 against South Africa and 33.44 overall.

