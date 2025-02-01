“What a lovely character with an inspiring story” - Shoaib Akhtar meets Indian Internet sensation during ILT20 2025 [Watch]

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar recently met Indian internet sensation Dolly Chaiwala aka Sunil Patel. They met on the sidelines of the ongoing ILT20 2025 in the UAE before the match between the Gulf Giants and the MI Emirates.

The chaiwala is famous for his theatrical tea-making style, including slow-motion milk pouring. He has become a global sensation and recently served his famous tea to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Hailing from Nagpur, Sunil also has more than 4.5 million followers on Instagram.

Akhtar, who currently works as a commentator, met Dolly Chaiwala in the UAE and shared a small clip with the latter on X. He was also seen having fun with the famous chaiwala and also praised his tea.

Trending

The 49-year-old captioned the image, writing:

"Ran into Dolly Chaiwala at the stadium. What a lovely character with an inspiring story."

Expand Tweet

"When Shoaib Akhtar is going to bowl at 150 kilometers an hour" - Sourav Ganguly on India vs Pakistan rivalry

India and Pakistan rivalry is one of the most epic duels in the storied history of cricket. The craze and passion of fans of the two cricket-loving nations make it even more special.

The two teams are set to go up against each other once more during the Champions Trophy 2025. The high-profile encounter is scheduled to take place on February 23 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

In the build-up to the upcoming match, former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly opened up on Friendship Match between the two sides in Canada. Speaking in a Netflix promo, Ganguly stated:

“It was a Friendship tour only in name, but when Shoaib Akhtar is going to bowl at 150 kilometers an hour, where is the friendship in that?"

Soon after, Shoaib Akhtar came up with a heartwarming reaction saying that Indian cricket is incomplete with Sourav Ganguly. Taking to X, he wrote:

“Dada @SGanguly99 you’re awesome. Indian cricket is incomplete without you."

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️