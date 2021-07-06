"What was the need for Mohammad Amir to retire? He could have continued playing domestic cricket" - Salman Butt

Former Pakistan opener Salman Butt has opined that Mohammad Amir made a baffling decision to retire from international cricket last year. According to Butt, even if Amir had issues with the current PCB setup, he could have at least continued playing domestic cricket.

Butt was reacting to Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis’ statement that Amir will find it tough to make an international comeback and will have to prove himself in domestic cricket first.

In a discussion on his YouTube channel, Butt questioned Amir’s retirement decision and commented:

“Amir said he had issues with the Pakistan management and current setup, which has Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis. He said he has problems with these people and couldn’t play till they were part of the team. Even if that was the case, what was the need for Amir to retire? He could have continued playing domestic cricket, where Mohammad Wasim was his coach, and is now the chief selector. Also, Imad Wasim was his captain in domestic cricket, under whom he played for Karachi Kings in the PSL. He could have kept playing the one-day and T20 format in domestic cricket.”

Butt added that there is a lot of confusion surrounding Amir’s retirement which needs to be cleared. He pointed out:

“It is all so strange. If Amir has retired why is there talk around his selection? He isn’t eligible for selection anyway, no matter how well he performs. There should be clarity over Amir’s case. Is it an overall retirement or just from red-ball cricket? If he wants to make a comeback, he obviously has to perform in domestic cricket. So, Younis is right.”

You have to do the right things to play for your country: Waqar Younis on Mohammad Amir

On Monday, Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis admitted that Mohammad Amir would find it hard to make an international comeback under the current circumstances. According to Younis, Amir will have to prove himself in domestic cricket first.

Speaking to reporters at a virtual press conference in England, Younis opined about Amir:

"No doubt he's a fine cricketer, but if he doesn't want to take his retirement back and impress selectors by playing cricket, it will be hard. It's Pakistan cricket, it's not yours or my cricket (team), you have to do the right things to play for your country. This is not a franchise cricket and one’s got to remember that."

Waqar Younis "Wasim Khan is the CE of Pakistan cricket and he has every right to meet whichever player he wishes to see. He met Mohammad Amir on a personal basis, we were not aware of this meeting but now that this has been revealed, it's caused controversy" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 5, 2021

Amir played for the Karachi Kings in PSL 2021 but had a forgettable season, claiming only five wickets in 11 matches at an average of 69.80.

Edited by Sai Krishna