What is the new ICC regulation on powerplay length in T20Is amid changes to playing conditions?

The ICC (International Cricket Council) has introduced a new regulation on the length of powerplay overs in shortened T20I matches. The cricketing council has made certain changes to playing conditions for the T20 format.

The exact number of powerplay overs in shortened or reduced T20I matches have been specified by the ICC in their latest regulations. An eight-over innings will have a powerplay of 2.2 overs instead of rounded-off powerplay overs. During this phase, only two fielders will be allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

For a six-over innings, there will be 1.5 overs of powerplay. A seven-over innings will have a powerplay of 2.1 overs, while a nine-over innings will have a powerplay of 2.4 overs.

Below are the powerplay overs for a shortened T20I contest, as announced by the ICC:

No. of Powerplay overs:

5 overs: 1.3 overs | 6 overs: 1.5 overs | 7 overs: 2.1 overs | 8 overs: 2.2 overs | 9 overs: 2.4 overs | 10 overs: 3.0 overs | 11 overs: 3.2 overs | 12 overs: 3.4 overs | 13 overs: 3.5 overs | 14 overs: 4.1 overs | 15 overs: 4.3 overs | 16 overs: 4.5 overs

These regulations will come into effect from July with an aim to bring in consistency and fair playing conditions irrespective of the duration of a reduced game.

ICC makes multiple changes in playing conditions

The ICC has also made multiple changes to playing conditions (via ESPN Cricinfo). In ODI cricket, only one ball will be allowed from the 35th over. If a bowler or team is found deliberately using saliva on the ball, as the ban on use of saliva continues, the ball will not be changed by the umpires. However, the batting team will be awarded five penalty runs. The ball change can take place only if there is significant change in its condition.

Further, a stop-clock rule has been introduced for Test cricket. As per the rule, the fielding side has to be ready to start an over within a minute after the completion of the previous over.

They will be given two warnings from the umpires if they do not adhere to the timings. If they continue to do so after two warnings, a five-run penalty will be imposed on the fielding side. The warnings will be reset to zero after each set of 80 overs. The rule is already in place from the start of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Other rules include the batting side being imposed a five-run penalty if found taking a short-run deliberately. In addition, the fielding side will have the option of selecting the batter they want on strike.

