What are the revised playing conditions in today's AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI?

The ongoing first ODI between Australia and India in Perth on Sunday, October 19, came to a temporary halt. Due to incessant rains, the game had to be paused before resuming play.

While the game resumed after the first rain break, the players and umpires had to walk off once again. The second time around, it was a longer halt. Fortunately, play resumed as the players and umpires made their way back to the middle.

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. India got to 37/3 in 11.5 overs before the break. However, there was another short rain break for the third time. India got to 46/4 in 14.2 overs. As a lot of time was lost, the first ODI has now been reduced to a 32-overs per side affair. Only two bowlers can bowl seven overs each. Three bowlers can bowl a maximum of six overs each. The hosts will also be set a revised DLS target after India's innings. Once the visitors complete their innings, there will only be a 20-minute break before Australia comes out to chase the revised total.

As Josh Hazlewood has completed seven overs now, only one other bowler can bowl seven overs. With five overs done, Mitchell Starc will also have just two overs remaining. Therefore, Australia will have to get a lot more out of their other bowlers.

The hosts made a solid start to the first ODI. They dismissed India's top three in quick time, sending Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and captain Shubman Gill back to the hut. With the game reduced to 32 overs, India will be under pressure to rebuild and also put up a decent total at the same time.

A poor comeback to ODIs for Rohit and Virat

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's comebacks were the most anticipated ahead of the ongoing ODI series. The two last played international cricket during the 2025 Champions Trophy that India won.

It was a long wait before they were seen in blue again. However, fans were left disappointed as the veterans failed to get going with the bat. Rohit was the first to be dismissed by Josh Hazlewood. He scored just eight runs off 14 balls with one boundary.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc accounted for Virat Kohli's wicket. Kohli was sent back for an eight-ball duck. The two legends did not have a positive start, particularly with question marks over their future in international cricket.

