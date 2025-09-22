"What rivalry?" - Former wicketkeeper's blunt remark after India's six-wicket win over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash

Former wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta made a blunt remark after India's six-wicket victory over Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash on Sunday, September 21. Dasgupta reckoned that there was no rivalry left between the two teams.

Batting first, Pakistan put up a total of 171/5. India chased the total down in 18.5 overs. Abhishek Sharma top-scored with a blistering 39-ball 74. Shubman Gill made 47 runs off 28 balls while Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 30 off 19 balls in the end.

"What rivalry? I agree completely that the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry is no longer what it was. Other rivalries like India-Australia, India-England, India-New Zealand still exist, but India-Pakistan is not at that level anymore," he said on his YouTube channel.

After the game, during the press conference, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav had stated that there was no more rivalry between the two teams, looking at the record in recent times.

"Sir, I would want to say one thing on this question. I think you guys should stop asking questions on this rivalry. If two teams play 15-20 matches and if the head-to-head is 7-7 or 8-7, then that is good question and that is called rivalry. 13-0, 10-1; I don’t know what the stats are, but this is not a rivalry anymore. I feel we played better cricket than them," he had said.

The Men In Blue will take on Bangladesh in their next Super 4 match. The game will be played on Wednesday, September 24, in Dubai.

What is India's record against Pakistan in Asia Cups and T20Is?

India have been dominant over Pakistan both in Asia Cup games and T20Is. Across formats, the two teams have played 22 Asia Cup matches so far. They have won 13 times while Pakistan have won only six times, with three games ending without a result.

In T20Is, the two nations have met 15 times. India are way ahead with 12 wins while Pakistan have won three times. Moreover, the Men In Blue have emerged victorious in all of their last four T20I games against Pakistan.

Suryakumar Yadav and his troops will face Sri Lanka in their final Super 4 game after the Bangladesh clash. The final is set to be played on Sunday, September 28.

