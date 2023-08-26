What is Rohit Sharma’s record in the Asia Cup?

Apart from Virat Kohli, Team India will depend heavily on their skipper Rohit Sharma to deliver with the bat in the upcoming Asia Cup, which will be played in a hybrid model in Sri Lanka and Pakistan from August 30 to September 17.

The 36-year-old has a fantastic record in the ODI format for the Men in Blue. In 244 matches, he has scored 9837 runs at an average of 48.69 and a strike rate of 89.97, with 30 hundreds and 48 half-centuries. Rohit also holds the record for the highest individual score in ODI cricket - 264 off 173 balls versus Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in November 2014.

In fact, Rohit is the only batter in international cricket to have crossed the 200-run mark thrice in one-dayers. He notched up 209 vs. Australia in Bengaluru in November 2013 and 208* versus Sri Lanka in Mohali in December 2017.

Being captain, there will be plenty of expectations from Rohit to deliver with the willow in the upcoming Asia Cup.

Rohit Sharma’s Asia Cup numbers in ODIs

The Indian batter has been incredible since moving to the top of the order.

Rohit has played 22 matches in the Asia Cup in the ODI format. He has an impressive record in the competition, having smashed 745 runs at an average of 46.56 and a strike rate of 84.94, with one hundred and six fifties.

His top score in the competition came during the 2018 edition in the UAE when he hammered 111* off 119 balls against Pakistan in Dubai as the Men in Blue thrashed Pakistan by nine wickets. India emphatically chased 238 in this game as Shikhar Dhawan (114) also hit a hundred.

Speaking of his half-centuries in the Asia Cup in the ODI format, he scored 83* off 104 against Bangladesh in Dhaka in 2018. His 69 off 73 against Sri Lanka in Dambulla in 2010 came in a losing cause as India were bowled out for 209 batting first.

Expand Tweet

Rohit also contributed 68 off 83 in a famous chase of 330 against Pakistan in Mirpur in 2012. His other three fifties in the Asia Cup in ODIs have been as follows - 58 vs Pakistan in Karachi (2008), 56 vs Pakistan in Mirpur (2014), and 52 vs Pakistan in Dubai (2018).

Rohit Sharma’s Asia Cup numbers in T20Is

Looking at his numbers in the T20I format in the Asia Cup, Rohit has played nine matches, scoring 271 runs at an average of 30.11, with two half-centuries. His best of 83 came off 55 balls against Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2016 in a game India won by 45 runs.

Expand Tweet

The 36-year-old also scored 72 off only 41 balls against Sri Lanka in Dubai in the 2022 edition. His effort went in vain though as the Lankans chased down 174 to clinch the contest by six wickets.