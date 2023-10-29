What is Rohit Sharma’s record against England in ODIs?

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has been in impressive form with the willow in the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup. He has batted with a lot of aggression at the start of the innings and has hammered 311 runs in five innings at an average of 62.20 and a superb strike rate of 133.48.

The 36-year-old began his World Cup in disappointing fashion as he trapped lbw for a duck in India’s opening match against Australia in Chennai. However, he lifted himself and smashed 131 off 84 balls against Afghanistan in Chennai. Rohit also contributed a crucial 86 off 63 balls against Pakistan in Ahmedabad before registering scores of 48 and 46 against Bangladesh and New Zealand respectively.

Looking at the opening batter’s record against England in ODIs, Rohit has scored 637 runs in 19 matches at an average of 45.50, with two hundreds. The Indian captain’s first ODI hundred against the Englishmen came in Nottingham in July 2018 when he hammered 137* off 114 balls as India chased 269 in 40.1 overs, with eight wickets in hand.

Rohit also scored 102 off 109 balls against England in Birmingham during the 2019 World Cup. The knock came in a losing cause as Team India fell short in a chase of 338.

The elegant right-handed batter’s other prominent ODI knocks against England include 83 in Mohali (January 2013), 52 in Cardiff (August 2014), and 76* at The Oval (July 2022).

Rohit's record against England in the ODI World Cup?

Rohit has played only one match against England in the ODI World Cup. In match number 38 of the 2019 edition, he contributed 102 off 109 balls with the willow in Birmingham. Team India were set to chase a target of 338 in the game, but ended up on 306 in their 50 overs despite losing only five wickets.

Rohit struck 15 fours in his 152-minute stay before being caught behind off Chris Woakes’ bowling. Kohli contributed 66, while Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni hit 40s. However, India fell way short of England’s total, going down by 31 runs.

England opener Jonny Bairstow was declared Player of the Match for his 111 off 109 balls even as Jason Roy (66) and Ben Stokes (79) also chipped in with crucial contributions.