What is Rohit Sharma’s record against South Africa in ODIs?

Team India batter Rohit Sharma has led from the front with the willow in the ongoing ODI World Cup. His aggressive batting at the top has got the side off to flying starts. The 36-year-old has scored 402 runs in seven innings at an average of 57.43 and an excellent strike rate of 119.64.

Rohit began his World Cup campaign in disappointing fashion, with a duck against Australia in Chennai. However, he followed it up with a brilliant 131 off 84 deliveries against Afghanistan in Delhi. The Indian captain also scored 86 against Pakistan in Ahmedabad and 87 against England in Lucknow.

Having been dismissed for 4 in India’s previous World Cup match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai, the opener will be keen to get back among the runs when the Men in Blue face South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

Looking at Rohit’s record against South Africa in ODIs, it is a slightly underwhelming one. He has played 25 ODIs against the Proteas, scoring 766 runs at an average of 33.30, with three hundreds.

The right-handed batter’s highest ODI score against South Africa, 150 off 133 balls, was registered in Kanpur in October 2015. Rohit struck 13 fours and six sixes in an exceptional knock. His heroics, however, went in vain as the Men in Blue went down by five runs in a chase of 304.

Expand Tweet

The elegant batter compiled 115 off 126 balls against South Africa in Gqeberha in February 2018 in the fifth match of the six-game series. Rohit struck 11 fours and four sixes as the visitors put up 274/7 batting first. They went on to win the game by 73 runs as the Proteas were bowled out for 201 in response.

Rohit Sharma’s record against South Africa in the ODI World Cup

The 36-year-old batter’s third ODI ton against South Africa came during the 2019 World Cup when the teams clashed in Southampton. The opening batter scored a patient 122* off 144 balls, hitting 13 fours and two sixes, as India chased down a target of 228 in 47.3 overs.

Batting first, South Africa were bowled out for 227 as Yuzvendra Chahal claimed 4/51. Rohit then guided the chase as the Men in Blue registered victory by six wickets.

Expand Tweet

The Indian opener also featured in the 2015 World Cup match against South Africa in Melbourne. While the Men in Blue won the game by 130 runs, Rohit had a disappointing game with the bat. He was run out for 0 as AB de Villiers scored a direct hit.