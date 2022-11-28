What is the semi-final line-up for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022?

The semi-finalists of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 have been decided. Karnataka, Saurashtra, Maharashtra, and Assam will battle it out for a place in the summit clash of the domestic 50-over tournament.

Karnataka and Saurashtra will meet in the first semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium A Ground in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, November 30. Maharashtra will face Assam in the second semi-final on the same day at the Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground.

The final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 will also be played in Ahmedabad on December 2.

All four quarter-final matches of the tournament were played in Ahmedabad on Monday, November 28. Karnataka beat Punjab by four wickets in the first quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022. After winning the toss and bowling first, Karnataka held Punjab to 235 despite Abhishek Sharma’s 109.

Vidhwath Kaverappa starred with the ball for Karnataka, claiming 4/40. Karnataka chased down the target in 49.2 overs. Ravikumar Samarth top-scored with 71, while Shreyas Gopal contributed 42.

Maharashtra defeated Uttar Pradesh by 58 runs in the second quarter-final. Uttar Pradesh opted to bowl after winning the toss. The decision, however, backfired as Maharashtra skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed an unbeaten 220 off 159 balls.

During the knock, Gaikwad created history, becoming the first batter to slam seven sixes in an over in List A cricket. Uttar Pradesh left-arm spinner Shiva Singh was the bowler on the receiving end.

Chasing Maharashtra’s total of 330/5, Uttar Pradesh were bowled out for 272. Aryan Juyal played a lone hand for the chasing side, clobbering 159 off 143 balls with the help of 18 fours and three sixes. For Maharashtra, Rajvardhan Hangargekar claimed 5/53.

Assam thumped Jammu and Kashmir by seven wickets in the third quarter-final. Sent in to bat after losing the toss, J&K came up with a terrific batting effort to post 350/7 in their 50 overs. Henan Nazir (124 off 113) and Shubham Khajuria (120 off 84) played excellent knocks.

Assam, however, gunned down the total in 46.1 overs as Riyan Parag smacked 174 in 116 balls with the aid of 12 fours and as many sixes. Rishav Das anchored the chase with 114* off 118 balls.

In the fourth quarter-final, Saurashtra got the better of Tamil Nadu by 44 runs. Tamil Nadu bowled first after winning the toss and ended up conceding 293 while claiming eight Saurashtra wickets. Harvik Desai (61), Chirag Jani (52*), and Arpit Vasavada (51) all played crucial knocks.

Jani (4/53) also shone with the ball as Tamil Nadu were bowled out for 249 in 48 overs. R Sai Kishore top-scored for Tamil Nadu with 74, while skipper Baba Indrajith chipped in with 53, but the rest of the batting failed to make an impact.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022: Semifinal and final schedule

November 30: Karnataka vs Saurashtra, 1st semi-final, Narendra Modi Stadium A Ground, Ahmedabad (9:00 AM IST)

November 30: Maharashtra vs Assam, 2nd semi-final, Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad (9:00 AM IST)

December 02: Winner of semi-final 1 vs winner of semi-final 2, Final, Narendra Modi Stadium A Ground, Ahmedabad

