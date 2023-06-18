“What a shame” - Venkatesh Prasad slams South Zone selectors for ignoring Ranji Trophy’s highest wicket-taker for Duleep Trophy

Former India pace bowler Venkatesh Prasad has come down heavily on South Zone’s selection committee for not picking Jalaj Saxena in the squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2023.

Saxena was the highest wicket-taker in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season. The 36-year-old all-rounder claimed 50 wickets in seven matches for Kerala at an average of 19.26, with six five-fers and two 10-wicket match hauls.

Sharing his views on Saxena’s non-selection for the Duleep Trophy, Prasad took to his Twitter handle and described it ‘as a shame’. He posted:

“There are many laughable things happening in Indian cricket. The highest wicket taker in Ranji Trophy not being picked even for the South Zone team is as baffling as it gets. Just renders the Ranji Trophy useless..what a shame.”

A domestic giant, Saxena has played 133 first-class matches in which he has claimed 410 wickets at an average of 25.97, with 28 five-fers and seven 10-wicket match hauls. The versatile cricketer has also scored 6567 runs at an average of 34.74 , with 14 hundreds and 32 fifties.

Meanwhile, the Duleep Trophy will begin on June 28, which will mark the start of the senior men’s 2023-24 domestic cricket season in India.

How Jalaj Saxena reacted to being snubbed for the Duleep Trophy

Earlier, Saxena himself opened up on the South Zone selection committee’s decision to not pick him in the squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2023. While sharing a post by Indian Domestic Cricket Forum, he wrote:

"Highest wicket taker in Ranji trophy in India( Elite Group) didn't get picked in Duleep trophy. Can you please check whether it has ever happened in the Indian Domestic history? Just wanted to know. Not blaming anyone."

Jalaj Saxena @jalajsaxena33 Out of all 50 wickets which i have taken last year in Ranji Trophy, This one is my fav. Finding ways to be optimistic Out of all 50 wickets which i have taken last year in Ranji Trophy, This one is my fav. Finding ways to be optimistic ❤️ https://t.co/hctPR9FezZ

Apart from first-class cricket, the seasoned domestic cricketer has also featured in 104 List A matches and 66 T20 games. In List A matches, he has picked up 117 wickets and has scored 2035 runs. In T20s, Saxena has 64 scalps and 661 runs to his credit.

South Zone squad for Duleep Trophy 2023: Hanuma Vihari (c), Mayank Agarwal (vc), Sai Sudharsan, Ricky Bhui (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Samarth, Washington Sundar, Sachin Baby, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sai Kishore, V Kaverappa, V Vyshak, KV Sasikanth, Darshan Misal, and Tilak Varma.

