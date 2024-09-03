"What a shameful defeat" - Fans react as Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 6 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0

A clinical all-round display helped Bangladesh beat Pakistan by six wickets in the second and last Test of the series in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, September 3, to register a 2-0 clean sweep. Chasing 185, the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led team achieved the target in 56 overs. This was the third-highest successful chase by visiting sides in Pakistan after 220 and 208 by Sri Lanka and England, respectively.

With the win, Bangladesh scripted history by clinching their first-ever Test series win against Pakistan. The visitor had won the opening game by 10 wickets. This was Pakistan’s third series loss at home since losing to Australia (0-1 in 2021/22) and England (0-3 in 2022/23). The hosts drew the two-match Test series against New Zealand 0-0 (in 2022/23).

Notably, The Shan Masood-led Pakistan have dropped to eighth in the World Test Championship (WTC) table. One user wrote:

"It's lowest phase of Pakistan Cricket."

Another user wrote:

"Let's laugh for minnow team Pakistan they can't even win on flat roads."

A third user added:

"What a shameful defeat."

Here are a few more reactions:

Litton Das shines as Bangladesh beat Pakistan in 2nd Test

Litton Das scored a century as Bangladesh beat Pakistan by six wickets in the second Test.

Asked to bat first, the hosts were bundled out for 274 in their first innings. Skipper Shan Masood, Saim Ayub, and Salman Agha chipped in with half-centuries. Mehidy Hasan Miraz starred with the ball, returning with a five-wicket haul, while Taskin Ahmed bagged three wickets.

In response, Bangladesh were skittled out for 262 in their first innings. The top order flopped, but Litton Das came to the rescue, scoring 138 runs off 228 deliveries, comprising four sixes and 13 boundaries. Mehidy Hasan also played a crucial 78-run knock, stitching a 165-run partnership with Das for the seventh wicket.

Khurram Shahzad was the standout bowler for the hosts, finishing with figures of 6/90, while Mir Hamza and Salman Agha scalped two wickets each.

In response, Pakistan put up 172 in their second innings to set up a 185-run target for the visitors. Salman Agha stayed unbeaten on 47 off 71, while Mohammad Rizwan contributed 43 off 73. Skipper Shan Masood and Saim Ayub also chipped in with scores of 20s. Hasan Mahmud emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Bangladesh by picking up a fifer, while Nahid Rana settled for four wickets.

In the fourth innings, Zakir Hasan and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto chipped in with scores of 40 (39) and 38 (82), respectively. Mominul Haque, Shadman Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Shakib Al Hasan made significant contributions with the bat. Rahim and Shakib stayed till the end to take the team home.

Click here to check out the full PAK vs BAN 2nd Test scorecard.

