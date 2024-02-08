“What a show” – Fans react to Heinrich Klaasen’s 74 off 30 balls in 2024 SA20 Qualifier 2

Heinrich Klaasen once again starred with the bat for the Durban's Super Giants in the SA20. His latest knock came against Joburg Super Kings in the second qualifier on Thursday, February 8.

The right-handed batter slammed 74 runs off 30 balls at a strike rate of 246.67, in an innings laced with seven sixes and three boundaries. Klassen also shared a 101-run partnership with Wiaan Mulder for the fifth wicket to help his team recover from 95/4.

The wicketkeeper-batter was playing on 15 off 13 deliveries before dominating the Super Kings bowlers. He was eventually caught by Doug Bracewell at the long-off boundary.

For the unversed, Klaasen is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing SA20, with 447 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 208.87. The South African batter will look to carry his sublime form for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) lauded Klaasen for his sensational batting display in a must-win game for Durban. One user wrote:

"What a show it was!"

Heinrich Klaasen and Wiaan Mulder help Durban Super Giants set 212-run target for Joburg Super Kings in SA20 2nd Qualifier

A clinical batting performance from Heinrich Klaasen and Wiaan Mulder helped the Durban's Super Giants post 211/6 in their allotted 20 overs against Joburg Super Kings on Thursday.

Along with Klaasen, Mulder stayed unbeaten 50 off 23 deliveries, hitting three sixes and as many boundaries. Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Quinton de Kock also chipped in with 35 (23) and 23 (17), respectively.

Nandre Burger and Doug Bracewell starred with the ball for Joburg Super Kings, bagging two wickets apiece.

At the time of writing, the Joburg Super Kings are 28/2 after five overs, with Reeza Hendricks and Sibonelo Makhanya at the crease. Naveen-ul-Haq dismissed skipper Faf du Plessis cheaply, caught behind by de Kock. Meanwhile, Reece Topley got the better of Leus du Plooy.

The Qualifier 2 winner will face defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 final in Cape Town on Saturday (February 10). The Aiden Markram-led side beat Durban in the first qualifier by 51 runs to qualify for the summit clash.

Follow the SA20 Qualifier 2 live score and updates here.

