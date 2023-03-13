"What a terrible Test match for the fans" - Twitter divided over Ahmedabad pitch for IND vs AUS 2023 Test match

The Ahmedabad pitch for the final match of the series between India and Australia has received a mixed response from the fans.
Unlike the pitches for the first three Tests of the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the wicket in Ahmedabad did not help the spinners to a great extent. Scoring runs was not easy on the pitch as well, as all the batters needed a lot of time to get settled in the middle.
Both India and Australia played more than 150 overs each in their first innings. The match eventually ended in a draw, with the two teams earning four points each in the World Test Championship.
Four centuries were scored in the Ahmedabad Test, while the bowlers took 22 wickets over the five days. Here's how fans on Twitter reacted to the pitch at the world's largest cricket stadium:
Ahmedabad will host IPL 2023 opener later this month
Cricket will return to the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium later this month when defending champions Gujarat Titans clash with four-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the first game of the tournament.
The Narendra Modi Stadium hosted the Qualifier 2 match of IPL 2022 and also the final match of the tournament last year. The venue hosted a few IPL 2021 games behind closed doors as well. The upcoming IPL season will be the first time the world's largest cricket stadium will play host to a league match in front of a live audience.
Ticket sales for the opening match started on March 10, and a majority of the tickets have already been sold out. A record attendance is expected for the clash between Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni.
As far as India and Australia are concerned, the two teams will head to Mumbai for the first ODI of the three-match series. The match will happen on March 17.