"What a terrible Test match for the fans" - Twitter divided over Ahmedabad pitch for IND vs AUS 2023 Test match

The Ahmedabad pitch for the final match of the series between India and Australia has received a mixed response from the fans.

Unlike the pitches for the first three Tests of the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the wicket in Ahmedabad did not help the spinners to a great extent. Scoring runs was not easy on the pitch as well, as all the batters needed a lot of time to get settled in the middle.

Both India and Australia played more than 150 overs each in their first innings. The match eventually ended in a draw, with the two teams earning four points each in the World Test Championship.

Four centuries were scored in the Ahmedabad Test, while the bowlers took 22 wickets over the five days. Here's how fans on Twitter reacted to the pitch at the world's largest cricket stadium:

Nikhil Naz @NikhilNaz



Truly a 2-and-a-half series! 2-and-a-half day tests followed by a 2-and-a-half innings test.Truly a 2-and-a-half series! #INDvsAUS 2-and-a-half day tests followed by a 2-and-a-half innings test. Truly a 2-and-a-half series! #INDvsAUS

Rahul H Dongre @RHDongre

"Test Cricket is dying..." and when it lasts all 5 days, "Test cricket is boring..." 🙄 @doddaganesha Jab 3 days mein test match over hota hai, then it's"Test Cricket is dying..." and when it lasts all 5 days, "Test cricket is boring..." 🙄 @doddaganesha Jab 3 days mein test match over hota hai, then it's "Test Cricket is dying..." and when it lasts all 5 days, "Test cricket is boring..." 🙄

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash Pitch preparation isn’t perfect science but this pitch at Ahmedabad is a huge departure from the sort of pitches India wanted for the #BGT And the fact that it’s happened after what happened in Indore, there’s a strong reason to put 2 and 2 together. #IndvAus Pitch preparation isn’t perfect science but this pitch at Ahmedabad is a huge departure from the sort of pitches India wanted for the #BGT And the fact that it’s happened after what happened in Indore, there’s a strong reason to put 2 and 2 together. #IndvAus

Bee.Positive @BhavikK11 #INDvAUS #BGT #bazzball @vikrantgupta73 If #England had played on this Ahmedabad pitch we would’ve had a result. They would’ve got the first innings total in 100 overs. If #England had played on this Ahmedabad pitch we would’ve had a result. They would’ve got the first innings total in 100 overs. 😄 #INDvAUS #BGT #bazzball @vikrantgupta73

Shrikant @HomerOpines That 10 day break killed the BGT.. we got cute with the pitches, and what should have been 4-0, ends up 2-1. That 10 day break killed the BGT.. we got cute with the pitches, and what should have been 4-0, ends up 2-1.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Mark Waugh said, "the last 3 Tests were on 2 days pitch, this is on a 22 day pitch". Mark Waugh said, "the last 3 Tests were on 2 days pitch, this is on a 22 day pitch".

Avinash Reddy @Avinash16929519 @mufaddal_vohra Australia can neither play on 2 day pitch nor 22 days pitch @mufaddal_vohra Australia can neither play on 2 day pitch nor 22 days pitch

Paul Thompson @Guitartommo10 @mufaddal_vohra Current England side would have tried to force a win on this pitch by scoring quicker. Maybe they would lose but the match would be more exciting to watch than this. @mufaddal_vohra Current England side would have tried to force a win on this pitch by scoring quicker. Maybe they would lose but the match would be more exciting to watch than this.

Oliver Caffrey @ollycaffrey



Wickets to fall in Ahmedabad 2023: 22



#INDvAUS Wickets to fall during the infamous 2017 Boxing Day Test when the pitch was graded "poor": 24Wickets to fall in Ahmedabad 2023: 22 Wickets to fall during the infamous 2017 Boxing Day Test when the pitch was graded "poor": 24Wickets to fall in Ahmedabad 2023: 22 #INDvAUS

Ahmedabad will host IPL 2023 opener later this month

Cricket will return to the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium later this month when defending champions Gujarat Titans clash with four-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the first game of the tournament.

The Narendra Modi Stadium hosted the Qualifier 2 match of IPL 2022 and also the final match of the tournament last year. The venue hosted a few IPL 2021 games behind closed doors as well. The upcoming IPL season will be the first time the world's largest cricket stadium will play host to a league match in front of a live audience.

Ticket sales for the opening match started on March 10, and a majority of the tickets have already been sold out. A record attendance is expected for the clash between Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni.

As far as India and Australia are concerned, the two teams will head to Mumbai for the first ODI of the three-match series. The match will happen on March 17.

Poll : 0 votes