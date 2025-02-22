What is Virat Kohli's record against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy?

Senior Team India batter Virat Kohli will be looking to come up with a big effort when the Men in Blue take on arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai in the 2025 Champions Trophy match in Dubai on Sunday, February 23. India won their opening match of the ICC event against Bangladesh by six wickets, but Kohli failed to make an impact. He was out for 22 off 38 balls, caught off Rishad Hossain's bowling.

The former India captain has, however, enjoyed his white-ball battles against Pakistan and will thus be confident of putting up a good show. If we take a look at Kohli's record against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy, in four innings he has scored 124 runs at an average of 62 and a strike rate of 96.87, with one half-century to his credit.

The 36-year-old's best of 81* came off 68 balls in Birmingham in the group match during the 2017 Champions Trophy. The right-handed batter struck six fours and three sixes in his innings as India won the game by 124 runs (DLS method). In his other three knocks against Pakistan in the ICC event, Kohli scored 16 (Centurion, 2009), 22* (Birmingham, 2013), and 5 (The Oval, 2013 CT final).

What is Virat Kohli's record against Pakistan in ODIs?

If we take a look at Kohli's overall record in one-dayers against Pakistan, the former Indian skipper has scored 678 runs in 16 innings at an average of 52.15 and a strike rate of 100.29, with three hundreds and two half-centuries. He has been dismissed without scoring on one occasion.

Kohli's career-best ODI score has been registered against Pakistan. He hammered 183 off 148 balls in Mirpur in March 2012 during the Asia Cup. The tremendous knock featured 22 fours and a six as the Men in Blue chased down 330 in 47.5 overs, with six wickets in hand.

The veteran India's batter also scored 107 off 126 balls against Pakistan in Adelaide in February 2015 in the World Cup. The hard fought knock featured eight fours. Kohli's third ODI ton against Pakistan was registered in Colombo in September 2023 in the Asia Cup. The seasoned cricketer smashed 122* off 94 balls, hitting nine fours and three sixes, as India hammered Pakistan by 228 runs.

