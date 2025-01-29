What is Virat Kohli's highest score in the Ranji Trophy? 

Former India captain Virat Kohli is all set to return to the Ranji Trophy after over 12 years. The anticipation is high as the star batter will represent Delhi in their Group D fixture against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium beginning Thursday, January 30.

Talking about Virat Kohli's record in the Ranji Trophy, his highest score in India's premier domestic tournament came in Delhi against Bengal in November 2010.

Bengal scored 473 runs in the first innings. In response, Delhi got close, eventually being bowled out for 459. Walking out to bat at No. 3 in that innings, Virat Kohli slammed his highest score in the Ranji Trophy. The right-hander scored 173 runs off 267 balls. His knock included 24 boundaries and a six as well and was played at a strike rate of 64.79.

Delhi did not bat in the second innings and the game ended in a draw. However, it was Kohli's mammoth hundred that helped them draw the game. So far, he has played 23 Ranji Trophy matches in his career and has accumulated 1574 runs from 36 innings at an average of 50.77.

When was Virat Kohli's last appearance in the Ranji Trophy?

Veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli is set to return to the Ranji Trophy after a long gap of over 12 years. He last played a match in the tournament in November 2012 against Uttar Pradesh at Ghaziabad.

He did not create much impact in the game. In the first innings, Kohli scored just 14 runs off 19 deliveries while in the second innings, he scored 43 runs off 65 balls. Uttar Pradesh won the game by six wickets.

Kohli made his Ranji Trophy debut back in November 2006 against Tamil Nadu. The right-hander has scored five hundreds and as many half-centuries in the tournament.

Following his poor form in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 and the BCCI making it mandatory for players to participate in domestic cricket, Kohli will return to the Ranji Trophy and feature for Delhi.

While he was supposed to play their previous game, he missed out due to a reported neck sprain issue.

