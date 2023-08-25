What is Virat Kohli’s record in the Asia Cup?

Virat Kohli will undoubtedly be one of the key batters for Team India in Asia Cup 2023, which will be held from August 30 to September 17 in a hybrid model in Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The 34-year-old has an exceptional ODI record, having amassed 12,898 runs in 275 ODIs at an average of 57.32, with 46 hundreds and 65 fifties.

He had an outstanding Asia Cup in 2022, which was played in the T20 format in the UAE. The right-handed batter hammered 276 runs in five innings at an average of 92 and a strike rate of 147.59. Kohli thus roared back to form after a barren period during which he struggled for big scores.

In fact, the former India captain broke his century drought in international cricket, which lasted over 1000 days, by hammering a century against Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022. He took the confidence into the T20 World Cup, ending as the leading run-getter, with 296 runs in six matches.

Virat Kohli’s Asia Cup numbers in ODIs

With the ODI World Cup to be held in India in October-November, the Asia Cup is also being played in the 50-over format and is being viewed as a preparatory tournament for the ICC event. On that note, let’s take a look at Kohli’s record in the Asia Cup in the ODI format.

Kohli has played 11 matches for India in the Asia Cup in the ODI format. He has an impressive record, having scored 613 runs at an average of 61.30, with as many as three hundreds.

The star Indian batter smashed 108 against Sri Lanka in Mirpur in 2012, 183 against Pakistan in Mirpur during the same edition, and 136 against Bangladesh in Fatullah in 2014. Kohli had a disappointing run in the 2010 Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, registering scores of 11, 18, 10, and 28.

Virat Kohli’s Asia Cup numbers in T20Is

The Indian batter has an excellent record in the Asia Cup in the T20I format as well. In 10 matches, he has smashed 429 runs at an average of 85.80, with one hundred. Kohli hammered 122* off 61 balls versus Afghanistan during the 2022 edition in the UAE.

The former India skipper also scored 60 off 44 against Pakistan in Dubai during the 2022 Asia Cup. India, however, lost the Super Four clash by five wickets in a thrilling last-over finish.

Also, in a game against Sri Lanka during the 2016 edition, he was Player of the Match for scoring an unbeaten 56 off 47 in a chase of 139.