What is Virat Kohli’s record against South Africa in ODIs?

Senior Team India batter Virat Kohli has been in brilliant form in the ongoing 2023 World Cup. In fact, the right-handed batter, who is also celebrating his 35th birthday on Sunday, is India’s leading run-getter in the tournament as of now. In seven innings, he has scored 442 runs at an average of 88.40 and a strike rate of 89.47.

Kohli began the World Cup with a tenacious 85 against Australia in Chennai. He scored his 48th ODI ton in the match against Bangladesh in Pune and followed it up with 95 as the Men in Blue broke their jinx against New Zealand in ICC events, with a four-wicket win in Dharamsala. The batter also contributed 88 in the thumping 302-run win over Sri Lanka recently.

The former India captain will look to carry on his great form when the hosts face South Africa in Kolkata on Sunday. Looking at Kohli’s record against the Proteas in ODIs, the batter has played 30 matches, scoring 1403 runs at an average of 61, with four hundreds.

The seasoned batter’s best ODI score of 160* against South Africa came off 159 balls in Cape Town in February 2018. Kohli struck 12 fours and two sixes as India put 303/6 batting first and then held the Proteas to 179. The 35-year-old also scored 138 off 140 balls in Chennai in October 2015, a game India won by 35 runs.

Kohli’s two other ODI tons against the Proteas came in Durban and Centurion respectively. The right-handed batter scored 112 off 119 balls in Durban in February 2018, a game India won by six wickets, chasing 270.

In the same series, he hit 129* off 96 in Centurion as the Men in Blue chased 205 in 32.1 overs, with eight wickets in hand.

Virat Kohli’s record against South Africa in the ODIs World Cup

Looking at Kohli’s record against South Africa in the ODI World Cup, it has not been a memorable one, something he would like to change on his birthday. In three matches against the Proteas in the ICC event, Kohli has managed only 65 runs at an average of 21.66.

The right-handed batter was caught and bowled by Robin Peterson for 1 in the 2011 World Cup match in Nagpur. In the 2015 clash in Melbourne, he contributed 46 off 60, adding 127 for the second wicket with Shikhar Dhawan (137 off 146).

When India and South Africa met during the 2019 World Cup match in Southampton, Kohli was out for 18 off 34, caught behind off Andile Phehlukwayo.