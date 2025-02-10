"What is the worst thing that can happen?" - Former Pakistan batter's suggestion to Rohit Sharma for 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Pakistani batter Basit Ali believes Team India skipper Rohit Sharma should continue with his counter-attacking approach in the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy. He pointed out how the opener's aggressive playing style significantly benefited the Men in Blue at the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Basit suggested that Sharma may fail at times with the approach, but it is something that has reaped great rewards in the past. Speaking in a video shared on his YouTube channel, he said (from 9:02):

"What is the worst thing that can happen, he will get out for a duck? But he should play his natural game like he did in the 2023 ODI World Cup and sidelined the opposition in the first 10 overs."

Rohit Sharma roared back to form with a splendid ton in India's second ODI of the ongoing three-match home series against England on Sunday, February 9. The swashbuckling batter scored 119 runs off 90 balls, notching up his 32nd ODI ton.

Hailing Sharma's 'class' after the stunning century, the cricketer-turned-expert added (from 1:11):

"He silenced everyone with his performance. We say this very often that form is temporary, class is permanent. Today, he showed the same."

Sharma's knock helped India chase down the 305-run target in 44.3 overs with four wickets in hand. With the victory, the hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

"They will benefit from this in the Champions Trophy" - Basit Ali on England's ODI series defeat to India

Basit Ali suggested that England would take back a lot of learning from their ODI series defeat to India. He reckoned that playing on the Indian tracks would benefit the English batters ahead of the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy.

The 2025 Champions Trophy will be played in Pakistan. However, the matches featuring India will take place in Dubai. Highlighting how competing against a top-class side ahead of a crucial event will benefit England, Basit said in the aforementioned video (from 9:21):

"India won the series, but even if they whitewash, England have only gained from this series. They haven't lost anything. Their batters read the pitches. They have benefitted from playing a series against a top-class team. They will benefit from this in the Champions Trophy. England are still one of my semi-finalists."

England will look to salvage some pride by claiming a consolation victory in the remaining third ODI against India. The match will be played in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12.

