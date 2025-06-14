When did the Australian men’s team last lose an ICC final before SA vs AUS 2025 WTC? 

The Australian men's cricket team has been among the most dominant teams in world cricket. They have an incredible record when it comes to winning ICC tournaments.

Ad

The Aussies are currently playing the final of the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) against South Africa at the Lord's. In the last 15 years, they have had a stellar record, never losing an ICC final. They won the 2015 World Cup, the 2021 T20 World Cup, the 2023 World Cup, and the 2023 WTC final as well.

The last time the Australian men's team lost an ICC final before the 2025 WTC was back in 2010. They were up against England in the final of the T20 World Cup at Bridgetown. Batting first, they posted a total of 147/6 on the back of a hard-fought half-century from David Hussey (59 off 54).

Ad

Trending

However, they failed to defend the target as England got over the line comfortably, chasing down the target in just 17 wickets with seven wickets at their disposal as well, and won the 2010 T20 World Cup.

South Africa on the verge of breaking Australia's record of being unbeaten in finals since 2010

Since the defeat in the 2010 T20 World Cup, the Australian men's team has never lost an ICC final that they have appeared in. However, South Africa now have the golden opportunity to break their record over the last 15 years.

Ad

On day three of the ongoing 2025 WTC final at Lord's, Australia set South Africa a target of 282 in the fourth innings. The Proteas lost a couple of wickets, but Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma stitched a brilliant unbeaten stand to put them in complete control heading into the fourth day's play.

Expand Tweet

Markram slammed an unbeaten ton (102*) while Bavuma remained unbeaten on 65 at the other end as their unbeaten 143-run stand took South Africa to 213/2 at the close of play on day three. South Africa, with eight wickets in hand, are now just 69 runs away from scripting a historic win at the Lord's and handing Australia their first defeat in the final of an ICC event since their loss to England in the 2010 T20 World Cup final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️