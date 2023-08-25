"When Babar is criticized, Allah blesses him in a way that he scores without any stopping" - Abid Ali

Veteran Pakistan opener Abid Ali believes that criticism brings the best out of Babar Azam and that he needs to be consigned to more of it. Abid reckons Pakistan have a massive asset in Babar and that it's dreamy to watch him play.

The 28-year-old is arguably one of the best all-format batters of this generation. The Pakistan captain averages over 50 across formats, including a staggering 58.83 in 102 ODIs.

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, the 35-year-old stated that criticism provokes Babar to score more heavily and recalled how the skipper used to be his junior.

"It's good, Babar should be criticized. When he is criticized, Allah blesses him in a way that he scores without any stopping. Babar has played with me; he's also my junior - now he is a world-class player. Allah has given Pakistan such a star that there are no words to describe it. His [Babar] batting skills - it's always fun to watch him play."

The veteran batter hopes the almighty's blessings continue with Babar and keeps fulfilling the expectations.

"All commentators worldwide praise him; so do we. We can pray for him that Allah bestows him with health and that he may continue to perform for the Pakistan cricket team. If he doesn't perform in one or two matches, people start complaining that Babar didn't perform; even the ones criticizing him want him to perform."

Babar faced widespread criticism after falling for a duck in the first ODI against Afghanistan, but made a precious 53 in the second game to help Pakistan chase down 301.

"If he's lacking somewhere, then he covers it up" - Abid Ali

Abid praised Babar's ability for bouncing back well from setbacks and added:

"A player who's playing inside needs to keep every aspect into consideration. Babar Azam also must think, and he does realize. If he's lacking somewhere, then he covers it up by scoring a hundred in the next match, and then everyone appreciates him. Criticism is easy, but as I said earlier, I want Babar to be criticized because then he delivers a performance. He performs exceptionally well and scores hundreds swiftly."

Meanwhile, with the ODI series against Afghanistan sealed, Babar could be rested for the third match.