When is India’s next match in the 2023 World Cup?

Team India beat Australia by six wickets in match number five of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

In a near-clinical performance, the Men in Blue bowled first and bowled out the Aussies for 199 in 49.3 overs. The host batters then chased down the target in 41.2 overs.

Australia’s decision to bat first after winning the toss backfired as they found the going tough on a spinning surface. Mitchell Marsh was dismissed for a duck by Jasprit Bumrah. David Warner (41 off 52) and Steve Smith (46 off 71) got starts, but could not carry on. For India, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja starred with figures of 3/28, while Kuldeep Yadav and Bumrah picked up two wickets apiece.

India got off to a horror start in the chase, losing Ishan Kishan (0), Rohit Sharma (0), and Shreyas Iyer (0) in the first two overs. However, KL Rahul (97* off 115) and Virat Kohli (85 off 116) added 165 for the fourth wicket to lift India to a memorable win.

India’s next match in the 2023 World Cup is against Afghanistan

Following their triumph over Australia, Team India will now face Afghanistan in their second match of the 2023 World Cup. The game will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, October 11. The India-Afghanistan will be a day-night encounter, which will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Unlike India, Afghanistan’s 2023 ODI World Cup campaign got off to a disappointing start. They went down to Bangladesh by six wickets at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on October 7.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, Afghanistan were bowled out for 156 in 37.2 overs by Bangladesh. Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored for the batting side with 47 off 62 balls. Afghanistan were reasonably placed at 83 for 1 after 15 overs. However, they lost their way after that and crumbled to finish with a rather disappointing total.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (3/25) and skipper Shakib Al Hasan (3/30) starred for Bangladesh with the ball, while Shoriful Islam also chipped in with 2/34. Mehidy (57 off 73) also played a key part in the chase, while Najmul Hossain Shanto remained unbeaten on 59 off 83 balls.

Bangladesh cruised past the finish line in 34.4 overs. Shakib’s men will next face England in Dharamsala on October 10.