When Keith Boyce tore Sunil Gavaskar's autograph book because of a wrong decision by an umpire

Famous Ghazal singer and composer Talat Aziz recently caught up with Sportskeeda, and he talked about The Little Master Sunil Gavaskar.

Aziz recalled how Gavaskar destroyed Hyderabad's medium-fast bowler Devraj Govindraj and stated that the time he had to play those shots differentiated him from other batsmen.

In an exclusive chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook page, Talat Aziz, who was a promising fast bowler in his teenage days, spoke extensively about Sunil Gavaskar. He also shared a lesser-known incident where West Indian fast bowler Keith Boyce tore Gavaskar's autograph book in anger.

Giving his views on the current era in cricket, Aziz said that he had stopped following the sport of late. He watches a few games, but not as keenly as when he enjoyed the battle between Dennis Lillee and Sir Garfield Sobers.

Sunil Gavaskar told me Keith Boyce was a crazy guy: Talat Aziz reveals how the Caribbean player lost his cool after a bad decision

#OnThisDay in 1943, West Indies' "stingray" was born. Keith Boyce was a fast bowler who starred in the '75 World Cup Final taking 4/50. pic.twitter.com/LxgEExeqQ6 — ICC (@ICC) October 11, 2016

Keith Boyce played 21 Tests and 8 ODIs for the West Indies. The right-arm fast bowler recorded his career-best ODI figures of 4/50 in the 1975 World Cup finale. Talking about Boyce, Talat Aziz recollected how he tore Sunil Gavaskar's autograph book.

"I remember a story. He was a crazy guy, I believe. And who told me this? Sunil Gavaskar. He said, 'You know what happened one day in the West Indies, I was playing a match, and this Keith Boyce was in the other team. I had this autograph book; I used to take autographs from all cricketers. So, I kept that autograph book in the dressing room'."

"What happened was Keith Boyce got out to a very bad decision. He came in and he was in a crazy mood. Gavaskar said he was watching him from the window. Boyce saw Gavaskar's autograph book on the table, got angry and tore it up," Talat Aziz continued.

Lastly, Aziz revealed that Sunil Gavaskar bought a new autograph book and then went to various cricketers to get their signatures.