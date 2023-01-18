"When you lack in such areas, your body language cannot be confident" - Salman Butt on Babar Azam's communication skills

Former opener Salman Butt has pinpointed a lack of good communication skills as the reason behind Pakistan captain Babar Azam's unconfident body language.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt pointed out how Babar has been unable to express his thoughts properly on several occasions. He mentioned that the Men in Green skipper needs to understand the questions quickly during a media interaction to be able to come up with a fitting response.

Butt explained:

"Babar Azam doesn't have very strong communication skills. This is not his cup of tea. When you lack in such areas, your body language cannot be confident. It's about how quickly you gauge a question and then come up with an appropriate answer. It seems that he is not able to put his thoughts into words."

Notably, Babar's captaincy has come under scrutiny following Pakistan's recent underwhelming performances. The side failed to win a single match in the two-match Test series against New Zealand, with both contests ending in draws.

They were unable to make amends in their subsequent 50-over fixtures against the Kiwis, suffering a 2-1 ODI series defeat on home soil.

Babar Azam showcased impressive form during Pakistan's home series against New Zealand

While Babar Azam was slammed by many for his captaincy against New Zealand, the right-handed batter did a fine job with the bat in both the Test and ODI series.

The star batter mustered 226 runs in two Test matches at an average of 56.50. He wowed fans with his batting exploits in the opening encounter, slamming 161 runs during Pakistan's first innings.

The 28-year-old hit two stunning half-centuries in the three-match home ODI series against New Zealand, finishing with 149 runs at an average of 49.66.

It is worth mentioning that Babar currently occupies the top position in the ICC rankings for batters in ODIs. He is placed third and fourth in Tests and T20Is, respectively.

