When was the last time Pakistan won a Test against the West Indies?

The West Indies edged out Pakistan in the first Test of the 2-match series by winning the match by a one-wicket margin. Lower order batsman Kemar Roach (30*) played a crucial role for West Indies in the chase after the hosts lost the top order cheaply.

Both teams will now face off in the second Test at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica. Pakistan needs to win this match to avoid a series loss.

Pakistan have faced West Indies in 53 Test matches so far. They have won 20 contests and lost on 18 occasions. 15 of the Tests have ended in a draw. In their last five Tests against West Indies, Pakistan has won only two games and lost three contests.

Misbah-ul-Haq's Pakistan beat the West Indies by 101 runs in 2017

The Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, was the venue for Pakistan's last victory against West Indies in Test cricket. It was the third Test during Pakistan's tour of the West Indies in 2017.

The 3-match series was level at 1-1 going into the Test. Both teams were looking to win the game and seal the series. West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and invited the visitors to bat first on a decent track. Opener Azhar Ali (127) played a superb knock at the top and provided a solid platform for the middle-order.

Babar Azam (55), Misbah-ul-Haq (59), and Sarfaraz Ahmed (51) notched up their fifties in the middle-order to help Pakistan reach 376 before getting all-out. Roston Chase (4/103) and Jason Holder (3/71) were the picks among the bowlers for the West Indies in the first innings.

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali made a fine century in the first innings of the Test.

The West Indies could only muster 247 in their first innings. Apart from Roston Chase (69), none of the other batsmen could score a fifty. Mohammad Abbas (5/46) was the wrecker in chief as he picked up a five-wicket haul to dent West Indies' innings.

Pakistan began the second innings with a lead of 129 runs. West Indies bowled well to reduce their opponents to 174/8 before Pakistan declared the innings. The visitors then set a target of 304 runs for the Windies.

Roston Chase (101*) was the lone warrior again for the hosts as he tried his best by scoring a century in the fourth innings. However, he did not receive any support from the other batsman. Eventually, Pakistan bundled out the hosts for 202 and won the contest by 101 runs. Courtesy of the win, Misbah-ul-Haq's side won the series 2-1.

#OnThisDay in 2017, Shannon Gabriel played the most stupid cricket shot of all-time.



All he had to do was see out one ball and let Roston Chase, who was on 101*, face the final over and save the Test.



Instead, he did this: pic.twitter.com/2rfM82EvLO — Cricket District 🏏 (@cricketdistrict) May 14, 2020

