When was the last time South Africa won an ICC trophy before SA vs AUS 2025 WTC final?

South Africa are currently playing in the 2025 WTC final against Australia at Lord's. This is their second ICC final in recent times, having played the 2024 T20 World Cup final. However, they lost to India in the final of the marquee T20 tournament.

The last time South Africa won an ICC trophy was in 2014. Interestingly, this win came at the 2014 U19 World Cup under the leadership of Aiden Markram. They played Pakistan U19 in the final at Dubai. Pakistan U19 were bowled out for just 131 runs batting first.

Aiden Markram led the charge in the run-chase, scoring a crucial 125-ball 66 including six boundaries. South Africa U19 chased down the target successfully in 42.1 overs, winning with six wickets remaining.

As for the senior team, they last won an ICC trophy back in 1998 when they beat West Indies in the final of the Champions Trophy by four wickets.

South Africa close to winning an ICC trophy for the first time since 2014

In the ongoing 2025 WTC final against Australia, the Proteas are in complete control heading into the fourth day. They were set a target of 282 runs in the fourth innings to win the 2025 WTC final. Australia picked up a couple of wickets as Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder were sent back to the hut.

However, Aiden Markram and skipper Temba Bavuma took charge, building a solid unbeaten partnership to keep Australia at bay as the third day's play came to an end. Markram slammed an unbeaten ton, scoring 102 off 158 balls, including 11 boundaries, while Bavuma provided able support from the other end, remaining unbeaten on 65 off 121 balls with five boundaries.

Their unbeaten 143-run stand for the third wicket took South Africa to 213/2, ensuring that they did not lose wickets further and also kept the scoreboard ticking. Heading into day four, the Proteas are just 69 runs away from victory. With eight wickets in hand, they appear to have the upper hand.

Bavuma and his men, therefore, have a golden opportunity to knock the remaining runs off and register a historic win at Lord's, which will see them winning an ICC trophy for the first time since 2014.

