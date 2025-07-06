When rain on Day 5 denied India a chance to go for a win in WI vs IND 2023 Port of Spain Test

Rain forced a delay in the start on the fifth day of the ongoing second Test between India and England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Fortunately, with play resuming, the visitors have the opportunity to push for a win, unlike when rain denied them the same in the Port of Spain Test against the West Indies in 2023.

India had won the first Test of the series and had an opportunity to clean sweep the series 2-0. In the first innings of the Port of Spain Test, the visitors posted a total of 483 in the first innings. They then bowled West Indies out for 255 runs to take a healthy first-innings lead.

Days three and four of the Test also had rain interruptions as Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan struck quickfire half-centuries in the second innings. Rohit made 57 off 44 balls while Kishan remained unbeaten on 52 off 34 balls as India declared their innings at 181/2, setting the hosts a target of 365 runs.

At the close of play on Day 4, West Indies were two down for 76 as Ravichandran Ashwin had bagged a couple of wickets to put the visitors in with a solid chance of wrapping up the game on the final day.

However, persistent rain played spoilsport as no play was possible on Day 5. While it did relent briefly, the rain returned and eventually had the final say as the game ended in a forced draw, denying India the opportunity to push for a win.

The visitors did win the two-match series 1-0 but lost the chance of making it a 2-0 clean sweep.

Can India create history at Birmingham?

In the ongoing second Test against England at Birmingham, India have an opportunity to create history. In eight previous Tests at the venue, they have suffered seven defeats with a draw and are winless. However, Shubman Gill and Co. hold the upper hand on the final day.

India declared their second innings at 427/6, setting England a daunting target of 608 runs to win the Test. By the close of play on the fourth day, the visitors had also picked up three wickets.

Ahead of the start of play on Day 5, the visitors needed seven wickets more with 536 runs to defend. While the rain has cleared out and play has begun, they will be keen to wrap up the game and register their first-ever Test victory at the venue.

