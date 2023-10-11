When could Shubman Gill return to India’s playing 11? A tentative timeline explored

Team India Shubman Gill is progressing well from a bout of dengue fever that has caused him to miss the side's opening set of matches in the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup. His availability for the clash against Pakistan on Saturday is the question that everyone has on their minds.

The No. 2-ranked ODI batter is a vital cog in Team India's batting setup, and in his absence, it has been Ishan Kishan, who has been playing at the top of the order alongside Rohit Sharma. According to reports, Gill was hospitalized in Chennai due to a low platelet count, which is naturally associated with the disease.

As a result, the opening batter understandably did not travel with the Indian squad to Delhi for the match against Afghanistan. Reports further state that he has progressed well in his recovery and has been discharged from the hospital.

He is all set to travel to Ahmedabad, the venue for Team India's high-profile encounter against Pakistan, today (October 11). He will continue to be under the observation of the BCCI medical team.

When will Shubman Gill return to the Team India playing XI?

Gill was rested for the third ODI against Australia last month as he was running a high fever by the time the squad touched down in Chennai to begin their ODI World Cup campaign.

The dengue fever often lasts for a week, and while the worst is over for the player, it might take a while for him to recover from weakness and attain enough fitness to play a full-fledged ODI match.

While his travel to Ahmedabad is a huge positive in the grand scheme of things, expecting him to be ready for the match against Pakistan might just prove to be a huge task. The last thing the team management would want is to rush the in-form batter back into action and hamper the long-term plans.

A BCCI official was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo:

"It is still not clear whether Gill will have a light training session at Motera on Thursday. His recovery has been fine but can't really be sure if he can play against Pakistan."

As a result, Team India will have to make do without the services of their star batter for the clash against Pakistan. A realistic return for the player could be set for the team's match against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19.

Will Shubman Gill defy the odds and play against Pakistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup? Let us know what you think.