“When you start playing you don’t ever think you would be on such a list" - Kagiso Rabada reacts to joining 200-wicket club in Tests

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada became the youngest non-Asian cricketer to scalp 200 wickets in Test matches after dismissing Pakistan's Hasan Ali at the National Stadium, Karachi on Thursday.

Since making his international debut in 2014, Kagiso Rabada has been an integral part of the South African cricket team in all three formats. At 25 years and 248 days old, Rabada, who is spearheading the Proteas' pace bowling attack in the ongoing Test against Pakistan, became the youngest player from his country to pick up 200 Test wickets.

“200 has been a lot of work, ups and downs and sacrifices but I’m really glad to have achieved this milestone.” – Kagiso Rabada.



The fast bowler expressed his satisfaction after dismissing Hasan Ali to take his 200th Test wicket on day 3 of the #PAKvSA Test. — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) January 28, 2021

After the third day's play in Karachi, Kagiso Rabada reacted to his achievement and said:

“It’s a massive feat to be included among such names. When you start playing you don’t ever think you would be on such a list or have such statistics. All you want to do is be the best that you can. I’m really glad. It is satisfying, it’s a great milestone, but the show goes on.”

Kagiso Rabada donned the South African whites for the 44th time in his career in Karachi. Heading into the first Test against Pakistan, the pacer had 197 wickets to his name. In the home team's first innings, he got rid of Imran Butt, Abid Ali, and Hasan Ali to touch the 200-wicket milestone in Test cricket.

"We will give it our best shot" - Kagiso Rabada believes South Africa can still win the Karachi Test

Kagiso Rabada will have to bowl well in the fourth innings

Riding on Fawad Alam's century, Pakistan took a 158-run first innings lead. But South Africa fought back in the second innings, courtesy of Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen's 127-run second-wicket stand. Unfortunately, the visitors lost three quick wickets and now have a 29-run lead with six wickets in hand.

Talking about the match's current situation, Kagiso Rabada said:

Advertisement

“We are constantly being tested and we’ll be tested again tomorrow, just like they got tested when we had them four down overnight (on the first day), we are up for the challenge, we have to be. We will give it our best shot and hopefully get into a position as a team and get some runs on the board and set Pakistan a good target in the last innings.”

On Thursday, Kagiso Rabada not only became the eighth South African to pick up 200 Test wickets, but also became the third-fastest Proteas bowler after Dale Steyn and Allan Donald to reach the milestone.