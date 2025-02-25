When is Team India’s next match in the 2025 Champions Trophy? Date, Time & Opposition

Team India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by six wickets in match number five of the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 23. Batting first after winning the toss, Pakistan managed only 241 on the board as they were bowled out in 49.4 overs. Saud Shakeel top-scored with 62 off 76 balls, while skipper Mohammad Rizwan scored 46, but his knock came off 77 deliveries.

Ad

For the Men in Blue, left arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav stood out with figures of 3-40 from nine overs. Hardik Pandya picked up two wickets, while Harshit Rana, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with one scalp each. In the chase, Virat Kohli (100* off 111) led the way, while Shreyas Iyer scored 56 off 67 and Shubman Gill 46 off 52.

India’s win in Dubai on Sunday was their second win in as many games in the 2025 Champions Trophy. In their first match, they had beaten Bangladesh by six wickets in Dubai, with Gill notching up a fine hundred.

Ad

Trending

India’s next 2025 Champions Trophy match: Date, venue & IST timing

India next match in the ICC event will be against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 2. The match will begin at 2:30 PM IST (9:00 AM GMT and 1:00 PM local time). The toss will take place at 2:00 PM IST.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Both India and New Zealand have qualified for the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinals from Group A. As such, the game on Sunday will decide who finishes on top of the points table and remains unbeaten heading into the knockouts. The Kiwis beat Bangladesh by five wickets in Rawalpindi on Monday to confirm their place in the top two in Group A. Following the result, both Bangladesh and Pakistan were knocked out of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Speaking of the India vs New Zealand game, in India the live telecast of the match will be available on Star Sports network channels. As per a post on Star Sports’ official X handle, the game can be watched live on Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1 Hindi. The live coverage of the contest will start at 1:30 PM.

In India, the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 2025 Champions Trophy match can be followed on the JioHotstar app as well as website. Fans can check the JioHotstar app for website for subscription plans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback