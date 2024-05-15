"When things don't go your way, they can tear you apart as well" - Rohit Sharma on dealing with expectations

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has claimed that he is used to the pressure that the cricketers have while representing the Indian team at the highest level. He feels the pressure is sometimes positive as it helps him think a bit out of the box and bring his A-game to the table.

Rohit shed light on how cricket has a massive fan following in India and believes cricketers have an idea of how to deal with both extremes in terms of the reactions and criticism of their performances.

Speaking to Dubai Eye 103.8 FM, here's what Rohit Sharma had to say about dealing with admiration and scrutiny from fans and critics:

"When you sign up as a cricketer in India, you should know what you're dealing with. When you come good, they will make you look like Gods, but obviously, when things don't go your way, they can tear you apart as well."

Rohit, who is also known for his sense of humor, passed a cheeky comment on how fans have pelted stones in the houses of Indian cricketers in the past. He humorously said that it wouldn't be possible in his house because he stays at a considerable height from ground level.

Rohit Sharma on India playing Pakistan

India and Pakistan do not play bilateral cricket and only face off against each other in ICC events. While there has been a lot of debate about whether the two teams should play more regularly, Rohit Sharma claimed that he would love to get tested against the quality of the Pakistan team regularly.

On this, he stated:

"At the end of the day, I want to play cricket and I want to feel challenged in cricket. I feel Pakistan has a good team. They have got solid bowlers who have come through the ranks now. India-Pakistan always brings out something and more than the team, people outside will love watch us play."

Rohit also shed light on the love Indian cricketers get from Pakistan fans, adding:

"I know they love their cricket. They love it. Whenever we are in the UK, these guys come and tell us respectfully just how they love Indian cricketers and how they love to watch and some of us play on big stages. When someone appreciates the cricket we play then you feel blessed."

India and Pakistan will lock horns once again at the T20 World Cup on June 9 in New York.