Whenever I was dismissed by Harbhajan Singh, Indian fielders said a word: Adam Gilchrist

Former wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist recently recalled his encounters against India and off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

The Australian said that whenever the Chennai Super Kings bowler used to dismiss him, the Indian fielders chirped a lot and used to utter a particular word, but didn't mention the word in question.

“I can’t remember what the word was but it wasn’t so much when I was scoring runs but every time Harbhajan got me out… There was a word I’m not sure I must be saying it,” Adam Gilchrist said in an interview with TV presenter Madonna Tixeira in her show ‘Live Connect’.

Can't wait to be back in India: Adam Gilchrist

Adam Gilchrist toured India several times as a player and said that he loved the hospitality that the Indian fans showed towards the Kangaroos.

The former Deccan Chargers man recalled how he was once chased by a bunch of Indians when he was jogging. He said that he loves the passion with which the Indians follow the game and lauded the fact that they always respect the opposition.

“One morning in Mumbai when I woke up and went for a jog around the water there ...had a hat on, sunglasses on, earphones in, head down. Some Cricket fans spotted me and Once I was spotted they kept running and running and running," Adam Gilchrist said.

“They chased me for a selfie. It was great fun. It’s always entertaining, always plenty of energy. Look forward to I’m not sure when the next trip will be but can’t wait to be back in India,” Adam Gilchrist added.

Harbhajan Singh has always performed well against the Australians and has dismissed Australian skipper Ricky Ponting the most number of times (10) followed by Matthew Hayden (9 times). Adam Gilchrist is in third place, having been dismissed by the Turbanator 7 times.

One of Harbhajan Singh's best performances came in 2001 when India hosted the Kangaroos for a three-match Test series, in which the off-spinner picked up 32 wickets to single-handedly win the series for India.

Harbhajan Singh has played 18 matches against Australia and has picked up 95 wickets at an average of 29.95.