Where to watch live streaming of Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir's pre-departure press conference ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests?

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and new Test captain Shubman Gill are expected to hold a pre-departure press conference ahead of the Test series against England. India is set to tour England for a five-match Test series.

Ad

Before leaving for the tour, a press conference featuring Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir is set to take place at the BCCI Headquarters in Mumbai on Thursday, June 5.

The pre-departure press conference is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST while the coverage of the same will begin from 7:00 PM IST. Fans can watch the live stream of the press conference on the JioHotstar app and website.

Additionally, the press conference will also have a live broadcast on the Star Sports Network for fans watching on TV.

Ad

Trending

ENG vs IND 2025 Tests pre-departure press conference live streaming details:

Live streaming: JioHotstar website and app

TV: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 3

A tough challenge first up for Shubman Gill as Test captain

With Rohit Sharma announcing his retirement from Test cricket, followed by Virat Kohli's retirement as well, Shubman Gill has been named India's new Test captain ahead of the series against England.

Ad

In the absence of the seniors and two stalwarts, it will be a challenging task for Gill to lead the Test side. Moreover, his very first assignment as captain being an away tour of England could make things difficult.

The first of the five Tests will be played at Headingley from June 20 to 24. Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and The Oval are the venues for the remaining four Tests of the series.

Ad

This series also marks the beginning of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for India, adding to the importance of the tour. The team will be eager to bounce back after suffering successive Test series defeats previously against New Zealand at home and Australia in Australia.

That said, it is also the start of a new era as the team will be in a transition period. While it will be challenging, it also presents a new opportunity for Shubman Gill, who is set to lead the Test team for the very first time after being handed the responsibility.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news