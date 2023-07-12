Where will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match be held?

After all the confusion and controversy, it is clear now that the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan will not be held in Pakistan. Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Arun Dhumal has confirmed the same, revealing that India will play all their Asia Cup 2023 matches in Sri Lanka and will not travel to Pakistan.

When the schedule for the 2023 ODI World Cup to be played in India was released, it was confirmed that India will face their arch-rivals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15. However, uncertainty remained over whether India will face Pakistan in Pakistan during the preceding Asia Cup.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Dhumal said that the schedule for Asia Cup 2023 has been finalized following a meeting between BCCI secretary Jay Shah and PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf, which took place ahead of the ICC Board meeting scheduled on Thursday, July 13.

Dhumal made it clear that India won’t travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup. and commented:

“Our secretary met PCB head Zaka Ashraf and the Asia Cup schedule was finalized and it is on course as it was discussed earlier. There will be four games of league stage in Pakistan, followed by 9 games in Sri Lanka including both India versus Pakistan game and in case a third game if both teams play final.”

The IPL chairman added:

“There was no such discussion held. Neither India is travelling to Pakistan nor our secretary will be travelling contrary to reports that have surfaced. Only the schedule was finalized.”

Earlier, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) confirmed that the Asia Cup will be held from August 31 and September 17.

Why the confusion over Asia Cup 2023 arose

In an interview with The Indian Express recently, Pakistan sports minister Ehsan Mazari claimed that if India want to play Asia Cup games at a neutral venue, Pakistan will also demand the same for their World Cup 2023 matches in India.

As per reports, the Asia Cup matches in Sri Lanka are likely to be played in Dambulla. Pakistan will play only one home game against Nepal. The other three matches in Pakistan will be Afghanistan-Bangladesh, Bangladesh-Sri Lanka, and Sri Lanka-Afghanistan.

The six teams in Asia Cup 2023 have been divided into two groups. Pakistan, India, and Nepal have been placed in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are in Group B.

