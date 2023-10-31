Which team will India face if they finish on top of the 2023 World Cup 2023 points table?

Team India have dominated the league phase of the 2023 World Cup so far with clinical performances in all departments.

The Men in Blue are also the only unbeaten side in the tournament after all the teams have played six games. Captain Rohit Sharma has led the side from the front with aplomb and is the leading scorer for his team at the moment.

India began their 2023 World Cup campaign with a six-wicket win against Australia in Chennai. The bowlers were outstanding in the game as they bundled out the Kangaroos for a low score.

However, the hosts encountered a massive scare in the chase as the hosts were reduced to 2/3, bringing back the heart-breaking memories of the 2019 World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand to the fans. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul rescued the team successfully from the precarious situation and ensured a winning start to their campaign.

After getting out for a duck in that game, Rohit Sharma played blazing knocks in the next few games to set up comfortable victories for his side. He went on to hit a 63-ball century against Afghanistan and then followed it up with a destructive 86 against Pakistan. India chased down the targets with ease in 35 and 30.3 overs in those games due to his aggressive knocks.

Virat Kohli then took the lead role in the batting unit with a century and a 95 (103) in the wins against Bangladesh and New Zealand. Indian batters faced their toughest challenge in the most recent game against England on a tricky Lucknow surface.

When all the others were finding it hard, Rohit Sharma rose to the occasion and played a magnificent match-winning knock of 87 (103) to help his side reach a defendable total of 229. The bowlers continued their exceptional work and skittled out England for just 129.

With 12 points from 6 matches, India currently occupy the first position in the points table. Considering their form and momentum, many experts and fans are expecting the hosts to retain the pole position at the end of the league phase.

If India manages to do that, then they will face the 4th placed team from the points table in the semi-final of the 2023 World Cup on November 15. Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the game if any other team except Pakistan finishes in the 4th position.

In case Pakistan secures that position, then India will face them at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

India's schedule for their remaining games in the 2023 World Cup

Match 33, November 2 - India vs Sri Lanka, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2 pm IST

Match 37, November 5 - India vs South Africa, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2 pm IST

Match 45, November 12 - India vs Netherlands, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 2 pm IST