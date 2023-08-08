Who is Alex Steele, the 83-year-old whose video of playing cricket with oxygen cylinder has gone viral?

Over the years, cricketers have done some amazing things to follow their passion for the game. Every now and then, though, one comes across stories of dedication towards the sport that quite literally leave you stunned.

In one such recent incident, a video is going viral on social media platforms, in which a cricketer is seen playing the game with an oxygen cylinder on his back. The player we are referring to is 83-year-old Alex Steele.

Steele is a former first-class wicketkeeper-batter from Scotland. He made his first class debut in 1967 and went on to play 14 matches in which he scored 621 runs at an average of 24.84, with two fifties and a best of 97. As a keeper, he claimed 11 catches and effected two stumpings. He played his last first-class game in the 1980 season.

As per reports, in 2020, Steele was told he’s got one to five years to live as he was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which is a terminal respiratory illness. However, Steele surprised everyone recently by turning out in a cricket match as a keeper with an oxygen cylinder strapped to his back!

“I’m absolutely thrilled to say that I stood up to the stumps for the full 30 overs” - Steele

In an interaction with The Times, Steele opened up on his decision to play cricket with an oxygen tank attached to his back. In high spirits despite his illness, he said:

“It was quite gentle cricket, but absolutely wonderful. I’m absolutely thrilled to say that I stood up to the stumps for the full 30 overs."

In idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the patient’s lungs become less effective over time and the same impacts the ability to breath. However, Steele has no plans of giving up. He asserted:

“One of the most important things is your own attitude to the illness. I know of people who when something ill happens to them, give up the ghost and feel sorry for themselves. I haven’t felt that myself.”

A number of cricket fans hailed the octogenarian for his steely resolve and wished they would be as active as him when they reach that age!