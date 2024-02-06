Who is Mohsin Naqvi, the new PCB chairman elected for a 3-year term? 

The caretaker Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, was elected unopposed as the 37th chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a three-year term on Tuesday. He's the fourth chairman to be named by the PCB in the last four years.

Naqvi replaces Zaka Ashraf, who was the chairman of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) till July and quit recently. This is the first time in one year that the chairman's post has been filled permanently.

"Mr Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, has been elected unanimously and unopposed as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Chairman for a three-year term. Mr Shah Khawar had summoned a special meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) today at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore," PCB said in a statement.

Naqvi doesn't have any experience in cricket management. However, he's a respected figure in Pakistan due to his administrative as well as corporate pedigree. Born on October 28, 1978, in Lahore, he did his primary education at Crescent Model School and graduated from the Government College University.

He then moved to the US for higher education in media sciences. Later, there he joined CNN as a producer and became the Regional Head of South Asia after returning to Pakistan. He founded City Media Group in 2009, which now runs six TV Channels and one newspaper.

The PCB's chief patron Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar designated Naqvi as a member of the governing board on January 22, 2024. Before that, the Election Commission of Pakistan appointed him as the caretaker chief minister of Pakistan, a position he's unlikely to leave for at least a few months despite the new role with the PCB.

"I am deeply honored" - Mohsin Naqvi

In a statement, Naqvi said he was 'honored and humbled' and promised to bring 'professionalism' to the PCB.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to have been unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. I am thankful for the trust and confidence reposed in me. I am fully committed to upgrading the standard of the game in the country and bringing professionalism in the administration of cricket in Pakistan," he said.

The PCB has been routed by administrative issues in all departments, not only in the board but also in the national team. The men's team is currently headed by Mohammad Hafeez who fulfills the double role of head coach and team director. Under him, the team has suffered defeats in Australia and New Zealand.

Pakistan fans would hope Mohsin's appointment would usher in new hope for the side ahead of the T20 World Cup.

