Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Dhruv Jurel's maiden ton on Day 2 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test ft. Aakash Chopra

Team India wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel was the highlight for the side on Day 2 of the first Test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He scored his maiden Test hundred, recording a sublime 125 off 210 deliveries to help the hosts stretch their lead in yet another dominating day's play.

Jurel was entrusted with the No.5 role in the absence of Rishabh Pant, and with the team management's decision not to include Devdutt Padikkal in the playing XI. Coming off a hundred against Australia 'A' recently, the right-handed batter looked in fluent touch at the crease, forging a crucial partnership with Ravindra Jadeja for the fifth wicket.

He was eventually dismissed by Khary Pierre in the closing stages of the day, but only after having played his part. The knock comes across as a major statement to the team selectors who now have a massive selection ahead.

On that note, let us take a look at the top five expert reactions to Dhruv Jurel's maiden ton on Day 2 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test.

#1 Irfan Pathan

The former all-rounder stated that Jurel now has an excellent chance of featuring in the middle order since it is a transition period, and spots are up for grabs. Up until now, the 24-year-old has only been considered as a back-up choice for Rishabh Pant, but his recent exploits may force the management to consider playing them both in the playing XI in the future.

"Dhruv Jurel putting his case strong going forward to play as a pure batter," Irfan Pathan posted on X.

#2 Sunil Gavaskar

The legendary Indian batter feels that Dhruv Jurel's solid technique and ongoing purple patch makes him a viable candidate for the No.3 slot in the Test playing XI. Team India still have not resolved the crucial batting spot in the order as the selection battle intensifies after Sai Sudharsan's recent failure in the first innings.

"I think when Rishabh Pant is fit, he will automatically come back to the playing XI. But Jurel can still play in the team as a batter. I think there's a place still open at the moment," Sunil Gavaskar said during commentary on Star Sports.

"At number 3 maybe, there's a place over there for him. Because he plays pace well, we've seen that so he can bat at three, not taking anything away from Sai Sudharsan. But to be able to have these options is fantastic as far as Indian team is concerned," he added.

#3 Aakash Chopra

The former India opener highlighted Jurel's exceptional defence, a trait which he believes is rare among modern-day batters. He noted the way the wicket-keeper batter defends against spin bowling in particular.

"Dhruv Jurel, a new star is born. He is doing well consistently wherever he is getting chances. It's difficult when you are No. 2 and you get a chance only when the first-choice keeper is unavailable. In such a case, it's difficult to maintain your form consistently. His specialty is the confidence he shows in his defense and the way he defends. Both these things are 10 out of 10 against spin," Aakash Chopra said on Star Sports.

#4 Abhishek Nayar

The former India all-rounder praised Jurel for making the most of the opportunity while coming in for the injured Rishabh Pant, and feels that his century will now put some serious pressure on the selectors and team management going ahead.

"Jurel got an opportunity because Rishabh Pant is injured. With control, and with the same rhythm and flow like he started off his innings, he got to his hundred," Abhishek Nayar said on Star Sports.

"It's a great opportunity for any player. You got a chance in home conditions when Rishabh Pant got injured, and you know you have to make the most of this opportunity, because when he returns, questions will be asked about whether Dhruv Jurel would play, but after this knock, questions will be asked about where Dhruv Jurel should be played, and you will have to play him," he added.

#5 Harbhajan Singh

The former spinner noted that Jurel's contribution should not be disregarded because of an inferior opposition, but instead be lauded since it came at the international level.

"Because the wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is not available, he (Dhruv Jurel) is playing in his place. And he came and played such solid batting, no matter what the bowling was. But international matches are international matches, and he came and scored 125 runs. His defense was solid, and he played an amazing innings," Harbhajan Singh said on his YouTube channel.

