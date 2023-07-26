Who is Syazrul Idrus, the first bowler to claim a 7-wicket haul in Men’s T20Is?

Malaysia seamer Syazrul Idrus created history on Wednesday by becoming the first bowler to claim a seven-wicket haul in men’s T20Is. The cricketer achieved the feat in the opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B 2023 at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

China won the toss and opted to bat first in the game. However, their innings lasted all of 11.2 overs in which they scored a paltry 23 runs as Idrus ran through the batting with sensational figures of 7/8 in four overs, which also included a maiden. Thanks to his brilliance, Malaysia hammered China by eight wickets, chasing a target of 24 in 4.5 overs.

Incredibly, all of Idrus’ seven victims were bowled - Wei Guolei (7), Wang Liuyang (3), Tian Senqun (0), Chen Zhuoyue (0), Wang Qi (0), Xie Kunkun (0), and Zhao Tianle (0).

ICC @ICC



More icc-cricket.com/news/3603747 pic.twitter.com/6XLqIQGnnh Malaysia's Syazrul Idrus produced the best bowling figures in Men's T20I historyMore

With his seven-fer, Idrus broke the previous record for the best bowling figures in Men’s T20Is, which was held by Peter Aho. The latter registered figures of 6/5 in a T20I for Nigeria against Sierra Leone in Lagos in October 2021.

About Syazrul Idrus

A 32-year-old right-arm medium pacer from Malaysia, Idrus has featured in 23 T20Is so far in which he has claimed 47 wickets at an average of 11.34, an impressive economy rate of 6.77, and a strike rate of 10.

The bowler made his T20I debut in a match against Vanuatu in Kuala Lumpur in October 2019. He picked up the wicket of Vanuatu skipper Andrew Mansale for a four-ball duck. However, Idrus ended up proving expensive, conceding 33 runs in his three overs. Vanuatu went on to win the match by 51 runs as Malaysia struggled in a chase of 189.

Apart from T20Is, the right-arm pacer has also featured in two List A games. He made his List A debut against Denmark in Kuala Lumpur in December 2022. Idrus registered figures of 1/28 from six overs, getting the key scalp of Taranjit Bharaj (45) as Malaysia won the game by two wickets.

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats Best bowling figures in men's T20

7/8 - Syazrul Idrus (Malaysia) v China, today

7/18 - Colin Ackermann (Leics) v Warwicks, 2019

6/5 - Arul Suppiah (Somerset) v Glamorgan, 2011

6/5 - Peter Aho (Nigeria) v Sierra Leone, 2021



Both Syazrul & Arul who broke the record are Malaysians.

His second List A game was against Vanuatu in December 2022. He claimed 1/28 in six overs, dismissing opener Nalin Nipiko caught behind for a duck. Malaysia went on to win the clash by five wickets, chasing down 189 with 70 balls to spare.