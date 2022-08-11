Who won yesterday's The Hundred 2022 match, BPH vs SOB - Match 8?

In Match 8 of the Hundred, Birmingham Phoenix went up against Southern Brave on Wednesday, August 10, in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

It was a day to remember for Will Smeed, who became the first batter in The Hundred's history to score a century.

After winning the toss, the Brave put Phoenix into bat. But the decision backfired as Smeed smacked them all around the park and took a particular liking for George Garton. Of the 15 deliveries Garton bowled, he went for 43 runs at almost three runs a ball.

Marcus Stoinis, Chris Jordan, Jake Lintott and James Fuller picked up a wicket apiece. But they also struggled against Smeed, who was unstoppable throughout and remained unbeaten on 101.

He did the bulk of the scoring for his team, with the next highest score being 21 off 20 deliveries from Liam Livingstone, who struggled to get himself going.

Smeed clobbered six maximums and eight boundaries is certainly a player to monitor closely for the rest of the season. Thanks to his terrific knock, Birmingham Phoenix finished on a fantastic total of 176.

The Phoenix bowlers began well and struck regularly to derail the Brave's run chase. Though James Vince and Quinton de Kock got them off to a brisk start, they were rattled later as they lost all their premium batters quite cheaply.

Alex Davies, the top scorer, needed one of the batters to step up and stitch a partnership together with him, but was left to wage a lone battle.

Henry Brookes was sensational with the ball, picking up five wickets for the first time in a Hundred game, and ran through the Brave's batting order. Kane Richardson provided him with able support, recording three scalps.

Birmingham Phoenix eventually bowled the Southern Brave out for 123 to win the game by a huge margin of 53 runs.

Clinical Birmingham Phoenix register their first win of The Hundred 2022

Birmingham Phoenix were too good for the Southern Brave

Birmingham Phoenix largely had a perfect game against the Southern Brave. Not often do you see a batter score a hundred and a bowler take a five-fer from the same team in the shortest format. But Will Smeed and Henry Brookes were spectacular for their side against the Brave.

Meanwhile, there were problems for the Southern Brave after a convincing win in their first match against the Welsh Fire. They went down without much of a fight against Phoenix and will need to bounce back in their next match.

