Who won yesterday's The Hundred 2022 match, MNR vs NOR - Match 3?

Northern Superchargers (NOR) beat Manchester Originals (MNR) by six wickets in the third match of The Hundred at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday.

After being put in to bat first, the Originals lost the early wicket of Phil Salt to David Wille. Jos Buttler and Wayne Madsen then put on 84 runs for the second wicket off 53 balls. Madsen was the more fluent batter off the two, scoring 43 off 26 balls with three fours and a six before becoming Willey's second victim in the match.

Buttler, though, went on to score 59 off 41. His knock was laced with six fours and one six as he guided the Superchargers to 161-4. After Buttler got out to Adil Rashid, Paul Walter threw his bat around to score 23 off ten deliveries, with three hits over the ropes.

Willey and Rashid, meanwhile, were the standout bowlers for the Superchargers. Matthew Potts and the very experienced Dwayne Bravo went for a few runs.

Lyth scores match-winning fifty for NOR in The Hundred

The Superchargers made a brilliant start to their run chase. Faf du Plessis and Adam Lyth took their team off to a flying start. Du Plessis raced off to a 11-ball 15 before getting out to Dutch fast bowler Fred Klaasen.

Michael Pepper also threatened for a wee bit before perishing. However, Lyth carried on and scored 51 runs off 30 balls with six fours and a six. He got an able partner in Harry Brook, who chipped in with a quickfire knock of 33 runs off 19 balls.

Thanks to their efforts, the Superchargers chased down the target with six deliveries to spare. Matt Parkinson was the pick of the bowlers for the Originals, but his exploits eventually went in vain as his team fell short.

