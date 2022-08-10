Who won yesterday's The Hundred 2022 match, NOS vs TRT - Match 7?

In the seventh match of The Hundred 2022, Northern Superchargers (NOS) lost to Trent Rockets (TRT) in Headingley, Leeds, by seven wickets on Tuesday (August 9).

After winning the toss, Rockets batted first but endured a poor start, losing Adam Lyth off the very first ball. They were dealt another huge blow in the very next over as Faf du Plessis was sent back packing for a duck as well.

The Superchargers were reeling at 68-6 when David Wiese arrived to put on an 84-run partnership with Roelof van der Merwe. Wiese scored a half-century off just 30 deliveries, bagging five maximums and a couple of boundaries, while Van der Merwe contributed 30 as the Superchargers ended with 152-8.

However, Alex Hales and Dawid Malan provided the Rockets a solid start. They put on 86 runs for the first wicket before Adil Rashid made the breakthrough by taking out Hales for 43. Tom Kohler-Cadmore departed for 1, but Malan (88*) steered the team home with seven wickets to spare.

Dwayne Bravo, Ben Raine and Adil Rashid were amongst the wickets for the Superchargers but weren’t effective enough to strangle the Rockets batters.

Trent Rockets with back-to-back wins move to second place in The Hundred standings

It was a comprehensive victory for Trent Rockets, although David Wiese stole the show for the Superchargers with a blistering fifty. However, the Superchargers' bowling disappointed as the Rockets registered consecutive wins to go second in points table.

The Superchargers would be bouyed by the fight shown by their lower order after their batters failed to come to the party. They'll hope for a better performance in their next game as they seek to move up from fifth place in the standings.

