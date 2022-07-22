Who won yesterday's TNPL match 2022, CSG vs ITT - Match 25?

Chepauk Super Gillies squared off against the iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the 25th match of the sixth edition of Tamil Nadu Premier League on Friday (July 22). The SCF Cricket Ground in Salem hosted this clash.

iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans skipper Srikkanth Anirudha won the toss and opted to bowl first. The decision paid off as they reduced the Super Gillies to 36/3 at the end of the powerplay. The Super Gillies failed to build partnerships as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Uthirasamy Sasidev stood tall against the Tamizhans’ bowlers and delivered some significant blows in the end to power his side to 133 at the end of 20 overs. He remained unbeaten on 45 off 29 balls to help his side post a competitive total on the board. Aswin Crist finished with three wickets for the Tamizhans.

It was a tricky chase for the Tamizhans. They got off to a steady start but Sai Kishore of the Super Gillies struck twice in the fifth over and the Tamizhans lost their way after that. Their batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they never got going.

The Super Gillies bowlers beautifully and knocked over the Tamizhans on 73 in 19.3 overs to win the game by 60 runs. Sai Kishore bowled a fantastic spell and finished with figures of 4-3-2-4. Sandeep Warrier also picked up a hat-trick which helped his side complete a comprehensive victory.

Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) qualify for the playoffs

Chepauk Super Gillies team won their fifth consecutive game in TNPL 2022. (Image Courtesy: Scroll. in)

Chepauk Super Gillies completed a comprehensive victory over the iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans to seal a berth in the playoffs. Their batters struggled on a tricky surface but their bowlers didn’t disappoint as they displayed a fantastic performance with the ball to complete the victory.

The Super Gillies will be riding with confidence after that win and will look to repeat their performance in the knockout stages of the competition.

iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, on the other hand, have been knocked out of the sixth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League. They needed a win to keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the playoffs.

However, a disappointing performance in their game against the Super Gillies has resulted in them getting knocked out of the competition. They will hope to come back better next year and make it to the top four.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far