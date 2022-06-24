Who won yesterday's TNPL match 2022, CSG vs NRK - Match 1?

The opening game of the sixth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League saw the defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) lock horns against the Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) on Thursday, June 23. A nail-biting contest at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli went down to a super over as the Nellai Royal Kings held their nerves to finish on the winning side.

CSG skipper Kaushik Gandhi won the toss and opted to bowl first. The decision paid off as they reduced the Royal Kings to 36/3 at the end of the powerplay. Laxmesha Suryaprakash and Sanjay Yadav joined hands for the Royal Kings as they both stitched a brilliant partnership. Both scored fifties and helped their side post a competitive total on the board.

Suryaprakash was dismissed on 62 off 50 balls, whereas Yadav remained unbeaten on 87 off 47 balls to help them finish their innings on 184/4. Yadav’s innings comprised of five fours and six maximums. Sandeep Warrier, Manimaran Siddharth, Sonu Yadav, and Harish Kumar each picked up a wicket for CSG.

Skipper Kaushik Gandhi played a captain's knock for Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) in their chase

It was a daunting task for the defending champions to chase this mammoth total. Skipper Kaushik Gandhi, opening the batting, led the charge with the bat as he played some beautiful strokes. There were contributions from the other batters but there weren’t any big partnerships. Sonu Yadav, coming in at five, played a good hand of 34(23) but Gandhi stayed till the end for CSG.

He scored 64 but was dismissed on the final ball of the 18th over. With 29 required in the last two overs, Harish Kumar remained unbeaten on 26 off just 12 balls to force the game into a super over. Sanjay Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for the Royal Kings as he picked up two wickets in his four overs, conceding only 27 runs.

The Super Over saw the Super Gillies bat first and lose a wicket on the second ball. V Athisayaraj Davidson bowled beautifully but conceded a six on the final ball as CSG posted nine on the board. Sandeep Warrier was handed the responsibility to defend the total. He tried hard and picked up a wicket on the fourth ball but the Royal Kings ultimately got across the line with one ball to spare.

Brilliant end to the game with a close Super Over, looking forward to rest of the tournament

It was an exciting start to the sixth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League as the Nellai Royal Kings defeated CSG by one wicket in the super over. The defending champions will be disappointed as they have started their title defence on a winning note. The Royal Kings will be very happy as they have grabbed two points and defeated the defending champions in a close-fought contest.

