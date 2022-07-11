Who won yesterday's TNPL match 2022, NRK vs ITT - Match 14?

Match 14 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 saw the Nellai Royal Kings lock horns against the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

Nellai Royal Kings skipper Baba Indrajith won the toss and opted to bowl first. The bowlers bowled brilliantly and backed up the skipper’s decision as they picked up wickets with the new ball early in the innings.

The Tamizhans' batters never got going as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Maan Bafna tried hard and scored 37 but lacked support from the other end as they finished their innings on 117/8.

K Easwaran for the Royal Kings bowled brilliantly and finished with figures of 3/11 in his three overs. NS Harish also chipped in with a couple of scalps.

The Royal Kings got off to a solid start while chasing. Contributions from their top-order helped them chase down the total with ease.

Baba Aparajith, coming in to bat at three, played a brilliant knock of 63 off 46 balls to help his side get across the line in the 16th over. M Mohammed and Aswin Crist picked up two wickets apiece but failed to defend the total, losing the game by six wickets.

Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) make it five in five

The Nellai Royal Kings team in action (Image Courtesy: Flickr)

The Nellai Royal Kings have been sensational in this year's competition. They have played five games so far and won them all. They are currently table-toppers with 10 points to their name.

Their bowlers have done an outstanding job of restricting the opposition to low totals before their batters step up and chase it down.

The Tamizhans lost their second game of the tournament. They failed to carry forward the winning momentum as they had beaten the Dragons in their last game.

They will have to fire in unison in their next game to get some momentum going ahead in the competition. The Royal Kings, meanwhile, will look to stay unbeaten when they take the field next.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far