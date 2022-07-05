Who won yesterday's TNPL match 2022, NRK vs MP - Match 10?

The tenth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 saw the Nellai Royal Kings take on the Madurai Panthers on Tuesday (July 5). The NPR College Ground in Dindigul hosted this high-scoring affair.

Madurai Panthers skipper NS Chaturved won the toss and opted to bowl first. The decision backfired as the Royal Kings got off to a rollicking start. Contributions from Sri Neranjan (47 off 27 balls), Baba Aparajith (34 off 27 balls) helped them lay a platform.

Sanjay Yadav continued his rich form with the bat and scored a quickfire 70 off just 42 balls to help his side post 209 on the board. Kiran Akash for the Panthers picked up two wickets with the ball as they only managed to pick three wickets in total.

It was a daunting task to chase down the mammoth total. Experienced campaigner Arun Karthik was up to the task as he started from the word go while opening the batting. He played some brilliant strokes and brought up his century.

Karthik lacked support from the other end. His knock of 106 off just 57 balls went in vain as his side finished their innings on 183/8, losing the game by 26 runs. NS Harish picked up three wickets for the Royal Kings.

Arun Karthik’s ton in vain as Nellai Royal Kings make it four in four

The Nellai Royal Kings team in action (Image Courtesy: Flickr)

The Nellai Royal Kings’ dream run continues as they stay unbeaten in the competition. They arrived with three wins in three games and were looking to retain their top spot.

The Nellai Royal Kings did step up as they beat the Panthers convincingly on Tuesday. Chasing 210, Arun Karthik of Panthers scored a fantastic century but the other batters failed to contribute as they fell short by 26 runs.

Sanjay Yadav of Nellai Royal Kings continued his rich form with the bat as he smashed 70 off just 42 balls to help them cross the 200-run mark. The Royal Kings have fired in unison so far and will be looking to retain their top spot in their next game. The Panthers, meanwhile, have to be on their toes to get back to winning ways.

