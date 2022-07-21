Who won yesterday's TNPL match 2022, SS vs RTW - Match 24?

Match 24 of Tamil Nadu Premier League saw the Salem Spartans take on the Ruby Trichy Warriors on Thursday (July 20). The SCF Cricket Ground in Salem hosted this contest.

Ruby Trichy Warriors skipper Rahil Shah won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Spartans didn’t have the best of starts as they scored 30 at the end of the powerplay losing two wickets. Their batters never got going as the side failed to build partnerships and were bundled out on 87 in 19.5 overs. Gopinath was the top scorer with 24 runs.

Each of the Warriors' bowlers picked up at least a wicket, with Rahil Shah picking up three wickets. Atheeq Ur Rahman also chipped in with a couple of scalps.

The Warriors had a shaky start to the run chase. They lost two wickets early in their innings but Amit Sathvik remained unbeaten on 15. The Warriors were 26/2 at the end of five overs before the rain arrived.

No play was possible due to persistent rain and the Warriors were declared winners as they were four runs ahead on the DLS method at the end of five overs.

Lokesh Raj bowled beautifully for the Spartans and picked up both wickets. The side, though, will feel unlucky as the rain washed out the game.

Ruby Trichy Warriors keep their playoffs alive

Ruby Trichy Warriors Team Photo. (Image Courtesy: Cricket World)

The Ruby Trichy Warriors grabbed their second win of the competition to keep their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs alive. They won their opening game of this year’s competition but suffered four losses on the trot. The Warriors' bowlers did a fine job against the Spartans and will hope to carry forward their winning momentum in their last game of TNPL 2022.

Salem Spartans, meanwhile, had a season to forget. They have played six games so far and lost all of them. The batters faltered while batting against the Ruby Trichy Warriors and were bundled out on 87.

The Spartans suffered a loss on the DLS method and will hope to finish the sixth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League on a high.

